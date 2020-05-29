German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 741 to 180,458, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed. The reported death toll rose by 39 to 8,450.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is preparing a second phase of stimulus of between 50 billion euros and 100 billion euros to support the economy’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis, Bloomberg reported. Government and coalition sources had told Reuters earlier this week that the package will include measures worth 50-100 billion euros.

VOLKSWAGEN

The company said it has agreed to invest 2.1 billion euros in two separate Chinese electric vehicle players, upping its bet on the world’s biggest auto market as international rivals seek to muscle in.

Volkswagen has become the biggest shareholder of China’s electric vehicle battery maker Guoxuan with a 26.5% stake, Guoxuan said in stock exchange filings.

Volkswagen said its supervisory board had approved several projects in a multibillion-dollar alliance with Ford Motor that was first announced last July.

Germany’s biggest labour union criticised Volkswagen for a recent advert deemed racist and other “errors”, saying management had damaged the carmaker’s reputation and put jobs at risk.

AUTOS

Car parts supplier ZF Friedrichshafen plans to reduce the workforce by up to 15,000 jobs, or around 10%, by 2025 as a result of a slump in demand, according to a memo.

Closely-watched talks between top German politicians and car industry representatives to discuss support for a sector hit hard by the coronavirus crisis will no longer take place on Tuesday, the head of the VDA car association told Bild.

ALLIANZ

A U.S. judge said institutional investors, including Allianz’s Pacific Investment Management Co, can pursue much of their lawsuit accusing 15 major banks of rigging prices in the $6.6 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Fitch affirmed Deutsche Bank’s credit rating at BBB with a negative outlook.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

TEAMVIEWER AG - no dividend proposed

NEW WORK SE - 2.59 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

E.ON - 0.46 eur/shr dividend

MERCK KGAA - 1.3 eur/shr dividend

DUERR - 0.8 euros/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HUGO BOSS - Jefferies cuts to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’

ENCAVIS AG - Jefferies cuts to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6%, S&P 500 -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.5% at close.

Nikkei -0.4%, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 4:24 GMT

ECONOMY

* German April import prices due at 0600 GMT, seen -1.4% m/m, -7.2% y/y

* German April retail sales due at 0600 GMT, seen -12.0% m/m, -14.3% y/y.

* Britain must be more realistic if it is to clinch an orderly agreement on leaving the single market and customs union, the European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told Deutschlandfunk.

