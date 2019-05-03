German stocks - Factors to watch on May 3

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ADIDAS

Q1 results due. Operating profit seen at 805 million euros. Poll:

BASF

Q1 results and AGM due

E.ON INNOGY RWE

The European Commission has again suspended the deadline on its review of the planned takeover of Innogy’s network and retail assets by E.ON.

AUTOS

German April car registrations date expected

FUCHS PETROLUB

Q1 results due

SILTRONIC

Q1 results due. The maker of silicon wafers already reported sales of 354 million euro and an EBITDA margin of 36 percent in April as it cuts its 2019 guidance.

XING

Q1 results due

DIC ASSET

Q1 results due

GRENKE

Q1 results due

KOENIG & BAUER

Q1 results due

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BASF - 3.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

RWE - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

MUNICH RE - 9.25 eur/shr dividend

RTL GROUP - 4.00 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST AG - Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with “underperform” rating

WACKER CHEMIE - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

* Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

* Markets in Japan and mainland China closed due holidays

ECONOMY

* There are early signs that German consumption is starting to rebound and indicators suggest Europe’s biggest economy is only suffering a temporary slump, not the start of a recession, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said.

* No major German economic data scheduled

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)