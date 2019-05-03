German stocks - Factors to watch on May 3

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Q1 results due. Operating profit seen at 805 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results and AGM due
The European Commission has again suspended the deadline on its review of the planned takeover of Innogy’s network and retail assets by E.ON.
German April car registrations date expected
Q1 results due
Q1 results due. The maker of silicon wafers already reported sales of 354 million euro and an EBITDA margin of 36 percent in April as it cuts its 2019 guidance.
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
BASF - 3.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
RWE - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
MUNICH RE - 9.25 eur/shr dividend
RTL GROUP - 4.00 eur/shr dividend
DEUTSCHE POST AG - Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with “underperform” rating
WACKER CHEMIE - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”
* Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
* Markets in Japan and mainland China closed due holidays
* There are early signs that German consumption is starting to rebound and indicators suggest Europe’s biggest economy is only suffering a temporary slump, not the start of a recession, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said.
* No major German economic data scheduled
