German stocks - Factors to watch on May 3

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AUTO

German monthly car sales data expected.

ADIDAS

Q1 results due. Operating profit seen up 12 percent at 709 million euros ($850 million). Poll:

BAYER

Q1 results due. Underlying EBITDA seen down 7 percent at 2.83 billion euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse AG plans to cut around 300 jobs as new CEO Theodor Weimer seeks to lower operating costs by 100 million euros through to 2020, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

A second round of wage talks covering 11,000 workers at T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom’s IT services arm, ended without result on Wednesday, labour union Verdi said. The next round of talks is set for May 15. Verdi is demanding a 5.5 percent raise over 12 months.

FRESENIUS

Q1 results due. Adjusted net income seen down 4.4 percent at 437 million euros. Poll:

Fresenius alleged it uncovered “blatant fraud at the very top level” of U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn Inc after Fresenius agreed to acquire the company for $4.75 billion, according to a Delaware court filing.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary results on April 22 and cut its 2018 sales target.

INFINEON

Q2 results due. Operating profit seen up 1 percent at 298 million euros. Poll:

VONOVIA

Q1 results due. FFO I seen up 10 percent at 241 million euros. Poll:

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

Alstria Office REIT confirmed its guidance for 2018 after consolidated net result rose by 4.7 percent in the first quarter.

INNOGY

Deadline for SSE and Innogy’s npower to submit measures to ease the competition concerns of Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over their proposed merger.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 3 percent at 153 million euros. Poll:

STADA

Q1 results due.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Q1 results due.

MORPHOSYS

The group reported Q1 results and affirmed its 2018 guidance.

OSRAM

Full Q2 results due. The group published preliminary results on April 24 and slashed its guidance for adjusted core profit and earnings per share.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Q1 results due.

QIAGEN

The group reported Q1 results and said it expected sales growth of roughly 5-6 pct in Q2.

XING

Q1 results due.

HYPOPORT

Full Q1 results due. The group published key figures on April 25.

KOENIG & BAUER

Q1 results due. Operating profit seen down 82 percent at 0.88 million euros. Poll:

RATIONAL

Q1 results due.

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

Q2 results due.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

LINDE - 3.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

VOLKSWAGEN - 3.96 eur/preferred shr dividend proposed

HOCHTIEF - 3.38 eur/shr dividend proposed

HUGO BOSS - 2.65 eur/shr dividend proposed

LEONI - 1.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - no dividend proposed

GRENKE - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 4.47 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

