German stocks - Factors to watch on May 3

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
German monthly car sales data expected.
Q1 results due. Operating profit seen up 12 percent at 709 million euros ($850 million). Poll:
Q1 results due. Underlying EBITDA seen down 7 percent at 2.83 billion euros. Poll:
Deutsche Boerse AG plans to cut around 300 jobs as new CEO Theodor Weimer seeks to lower operating costs by 100 million euros through to 2020, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.
A second round of wage talks covering 11,000 workers at T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom’s IT services arm, ended without result on Wednesday, labour union Verdi said. The next round of talks is set for May 15. Verdi is demanding a 5.5 percent raise over 12 months.
Q1 results due. Adjusted net income seen down 4.4 percent at 437 million euros. Poll:
Fresenius alleged it uncovered “blatant fraud at the very top level” of U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn Inc after Fresenius agreed to acquire the company for $4.75 billion, according to a Delaware court filing.
Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary results on April 22 and cut its 2018 sales target.
Q2 results due. Operating profit seen up 1 percent at 298 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. FFO I seen up 10 percent at 241 million euros. Poll:
Alstria Office REIT confirmed its guidance for 2018 after consolidated net result rose by 4.7 percent in the first quarter.
Deadline for SSE and Innogy’s npower to submit measures to ease the competition concerns of Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) over their proposed merger.
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 3 percent at 153 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
The group reported Q1 results and affirmed its 2018 guidance.
Full Q2 results due. The group published preliminary results on April 24 and slashed its guidance for adjusted core profit and earnings per share.
Q1 results due.
The group reported Q1 results and said it expected sales growth of roughly 5-6 pct in Q2.
Q1 results due.
Full Q1 results due. The group published key figures on April 25.
Q1 results due. Operating profit seen down 82 percent at 0.88 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due.
Q2 results due.
LINDE - 3.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
VOLKSWAGEN - 3.96 eur/preferred shr dividend proposed
HOCHTIEF - 3.38 eur/shr dividend proposed
HUGO BOSS - 2.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
LEONI - 1.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - no dividend proposed
GRENKE - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 4.47 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
