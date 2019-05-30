German stocks - Factors to watch on May 30

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday while markets are open:

E.ON, INNOGY

The companies said they reached a collective bargaining agreement as part of Innogy’s planned breakup.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen and the United Auto Workers union confirmed on Wednesday that workers at the German automaker’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, assembly will vote June 12-14 on whether to unionize.

AXEL SPRINGER

The German publishing house said on Wednesday it is in negotiations with private equity firm KKR and Friede Springer of the Springer family for a potential strategic investment of KKR in the company.

EX-DIVIDEND

LEG IMMOBILIEN - 3.53 eur/shr dividend

INDUS HOLDING - 1.50 eur/shr dividend

WACKER NEUSON - 1.10 eur/shr dividend

IPO

Danish drug merchant Abacus Medicine, which buys medicines in cheaper parts of the European Union to sell them in more expensive markets like Germany, on Wednesday said it is postponing its planned initial public offering due to an “unfavourable market environment”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.8 pct.

Time: 5:04 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled

