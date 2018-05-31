German stocks - Factors to watch on May 31

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday in parts of the country:

EURO ZONE

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he is firmly convinced a majority of Italians have “a very pro-European stance”, and that the euro zone is stable and has become better prepared for difficult situations in recent years.

Asked about developments in Italy, where a political crisis has spooked financial markets, Scholz told Reuters that euro zone countries had worked hard in recent years to make the bloc more stable.

AIRLINES

Profits in the airline industry are unlikely to reach the record levels forecast in December due to a jump in fuel costs, the head of the world’s leading air transport group said on Thursday.

ENCAVIS

Q1 results due.

BIOFRONTERA

Deutsche Balaton launches tender offer for up to 6.25 million biofrontera shares.

SKW STAHL-METTALURGIE HOLDING

SKW says trustee of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie holding rejects dismissal of sole member of management board previously resolved by supervisory board.

EX-DIVIDEND

STROEER - 1.30 eur/shr dividend

NEMETSCHEK - 0.75 eur/shr dividend

SOFTWARE AG - 0.65 eur/shr dividend

WACKER NEUSON - 0.60 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSYS’ VIEWS

COVESTRO - BERENEBERG RAISES TO “BUY” FROM “HOLD”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.3 pct.

Time: 5.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS