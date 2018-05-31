German stocks - Factors to watch on May 31

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday in parts of the country:
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he is firmly convinced a majority of Italians have “a very pro-European stance”, and that the euro zone is stable and has become better prepared for difficult situations in recent years.
Asked about developments in Italy, where a political crisis has spooked financial markets, Scholz told Reuters that euro zone countries had worked hard in recent years to make the bloc more stable.
Profits in the airline industry are unlikely to reach the record levels forecast in December due to a jump in fuel costs, the head of the world’s leading air transport group said on Thursday.
Q1 results due.
Deutsche Balaton launches tender offer for up to 6.25 million biofrontera shares.
SKW STAHL-METTALURGIE HOLDING
SKW says trustee of SKW Stahl-Metallurgie holding rejects dismissal of sole member of management board previously resolved by supervisory board.
EX-DIVIDEND
STROEER - 1.30 eur/shr dividend
NEMETSCHEK - 0.75 eur/shr dividend
SOFTWARE AG - 0.65 eur/shr dividend
WACKER NEUSON - 0.60 eur/shr dividend
COVESTRO - BERENEBERG RAISES TO “BUY” FROM “HOLD”
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.3 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
