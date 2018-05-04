German stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

BASF

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 2 percent at 2.50 billion euros. Poll:

BAYER, COVESTRO

Bayer said Thursday it was selling a further stake in plastics company Covestro, placing a holding of around 14.2 percent to raise around 2.2 billion euros via an accelerated bookbuilding process.

BMW

Q1 results due. EBIT seen down 3 percent at 2.57 billion euros. Poll:

VONOVIA

The real estate company raised almost 1 billion euros in a cash capital increase to fund its planned buy of Victoria Park.

VOLKSWAGEN

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday disclosed the filing of criminal charges against former Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, accusing him of conspiring to cover up the German automaker’s diesel emissions cheating.

GEA GROUP

Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on April 12 and affirmed its 2018 guidance.

JUNGHEINRICH

Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 7 percent at 60.6 million euros. Poll:

LANXESS

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 9 percent at 357 million euros. Poll:

RHEINMETALL

Q1 results due. Net income seen down 7 percent at 22.3 million euros. Poll:

FREENET

The company confirmed 2018 targets as it released Q1 results on Thursday.

S&T

Q1 results due.

DIC ASSET

Q1 results due.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Q1 results due.

HELLOFRESH

Vorwerk Direct Selling Ventures said on Thursday it sold all of its shares in Hellofresh, equivalent to 5,898,672 shares.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BASF - 3.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

DRAEGERWERK - 0.40 eur/ordinary shr, 0.46 eur/preference shr dividend proposed

DMG MORI - 1.03 eur/shr dividend proposed

HYPOPORT - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

LINDE - 3.90 eur/shr dividend

VOLKSWAGEN - 3.96 eur/preferred shr dividend

HOCHTIEF - 3.38 eur/shr dividend

HUGO BOSS - 2.65 eur/shr dividend

LEONI - 1.40 eur/shr dividend

GRENKE - 0.70 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

OSRAM LICHT - Morgan Stanley raises to “equal weight” from “underweight”, cuts price target to 51 euros from 55 euros

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS - Jefferies starts with “buy” rating, price target 38 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 4.43 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German April Markit PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 54.1 points, composite PMI flat at 55.3.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)