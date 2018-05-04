German stocks - Factors to watch on May 4

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 2 percent at 2.50 billion euros. Poll:
Bayer said Thursday it was selling a further stake in plastics company Covestro, placing a holding of around 14.2 percent to raise around 2.2 billion euros via an accelerated bookbuilding process.
Q1 results due. EBIT seen down 3 percent at 2.57 billion euros. Poll:
The real estate company raised almost 1 billion euros in a cash capital increase to fund its planned buy of Victoria Park.
The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday disclosed the filing of criminal charges against former Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, accusing him of conspiring to cover up the German automaker’s diesel emissions cheating.
Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on April 12 and affirmed its 2018 guidance.
Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 7 percent at 60.6 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 9 percent at 357 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. Net income seen down 7 percent at 22.3 million euros. Poll:
The company confirmed 2018 targets as it released Q1 results on Thursday.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Q1 results due.
Vorwerk Direct Selling Ventures said on Thursday it sold all of its shares in Hellofresh, equivalent to 5,898,672 shares.
BASF - 3.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
DRAEGERWERK - 0.40 eur/ordinary shr, 0.46 eur/preference shr dividend proposed
DMG MORI - 1.03 eur/shr dividend proposed
HYPOPORT - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
LINDE - 3.90 eur/shr dividend
VOLKSWAGEN - 3.96 eur/preferred shr dividend
HOCHTIEF - 3.38 eur/shr dividend
HUGO BOSS - 2.65 eur/shr dividend
LEONI - 1.40 eur/shr dividend
GRENKE - 0.70 eur/shr dividend
OSRAM LICHT - Morgan Stanley raises to “equal weight” from “underweight”, cuts price target to 51 euros from 55 euros
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS - Jefferies starts with “buy” rating, price target 38 euros
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.
Time: 4.43 GMT.
German April Markit PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 54.1 points, composite PMI flat at 55.3.
