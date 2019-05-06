German stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

THYSSENKRUPP

ThyssenKrupp said it still saw scope for agreement with European antitrust regulators on a planned joint venture with Tata Steel despite a Financial Times report that Brussels was likely to block the deal.

SIEMENS

German industrial conglomerate Siemens is weighing options for its Gas and Power unit, carving out all or part of the business to prepare it for a potential stock market listing or a merger with a peer, two people close to the matter said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank executives may face an uncomfortable annual shareholders’ meeting on May 23. Boersen Zeitung reported that voting advisor Ivox is concerned about ratifying the management and supervisory boards’ business conduct, recommending to shareholders that this should be “critically questioned at least”.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Q1 results due.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Q1 results due. EBITDA seen up 18.35 percent at 46.0 million euros. Poll:

QIAGEN

Q1 results due.

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC

Q2 results due. The company on April 12 raised its full-year outlook, saying that revenues after the first two months of its current fiscal year amounted to 667 million euros.

STABILUS

Q2 results due.

SCOUT24

Hellman & Friedman said Pulver Bidco GmbH was offering Scout24 shareholders to tender shares for consideration of 46 euro per share in cash.

EX-DIVIDEND

RWE- 0.70 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.0 pct, Nasdaq +1.6 pct at close.

Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks -5.2 pct.

Time: 4:49 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit April PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services seen at 55.6, composite at 52.1.

VDMA March German engineering orders due at 0800 GMT.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)