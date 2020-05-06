German stocks - Factors to watch on May 6

BERLIN, May 6(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CORONAVIRUS

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to discuss a further loosening of coronavirus restrictions with state premiers.

* U.S. President Donald Trump urged China to be transparent about the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

* The U.S. economy could start to recover in the second half of the year after what is shaping up to be the worst recession in decades, but growth is likely to be slow and uneven, several top Federal Reserve policymakers indicated.

* The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose by 947 while 165 new deaths were recorded, according to RKI health authority.

BMW

The company lowered the outlook for the profitability of its automotive and motorcycles divisions, citing worse-than-expected demand which has been hit by measures to contain the coronavirus.

Q1 results due

FRESENIUS

Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 422 million euros. Poll:

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 263 million euros. Poll:

QIAGEN

The genetic testing firm said it expects net sales growth of at least 12% and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of at least $0.40 for the second quarter thanks to rising demand for products related to coronavirus testing.

Q1 results due

NORDEX

Wind power companies have called on governments to ensure efforts to encourage low-carbon energy are maintained amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to a statement seen by Reuters.

FRAPORT

Q1 results due

HANNOVER RUECK

Q1 results due

LANXESS

Q1 results due

METRO

Fiscal Q2 results due

RATIONAL

Q1 results due

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Q1 results due

JENOPTIK

The company said it expected full-year revenues of around 800 million euros and an EBITDA margin of around 14.3%. For the current quarter, Jenoptik sees further coronavirus-related revenue and earnings declines.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

The company said it expected a full-year net loss exceeding the loss for the first half of its financial year.

ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR

Q1 results due

NORMA GROUP

Q1 results due

SCHAEFFLER

Q1 results due

INDEX CHANGES

Deutsche Boerse said Isra Vision will be deleted from the TecDAX and SDAX while Zeal Network will be added to the SDAX and Eckert + Ziegler will be added to the TecDAX. bit.ly/2L15FE3

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ALLIANZ - 9.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

HANNOVER RUECK - 5.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

FUCHS PETROLUB - 0.97 eur/shr dividend

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

RWE - Credit Suisse raises to outperform from neutral

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6%, S&P 500 +0.9%, Nasdaq +1.1% at close. Japanese markets closed, Shanghai stocks +0.1%

ECONOMY

* The European Central Bank remains committed to doing everything in its mandate to lift inflation back to its target, the bank said after the German constitutional court ruled it exceeded its powers with its asset purchase scheme.

* German March industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen -10% m/m

* German April Markit PMI due at 0755 GMT. Services seen at 15.9, composite at 17.1

DIARIES

