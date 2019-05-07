German stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BMW

Q1 results due. EBIT seen at 666 million euros. Poll:

HENKEL

Q1 results due. Adj EBIT seen at 806 million euros. Poll:

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

Fiscal Q2 results due

SAP

The company is due to hold its SapphireNow U.S. user conference where it often announces strategic initiatives.

SIEMENS

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa due to report fiscal Q2 results

VONOVIA

Q1 results due. FFO 1 seen at 281 million euros. Poll:

BANKING

German financial watchdog Bafin annual news conference due at 0830 GMT

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

The company affirmed its full-year guidance and reported a 69 percent jump in net profit as it sold assets in the first quarter.

AXEL SPRINGER

Q1 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 163 million euros. Poll:

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

Q1 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 535 million euros. Poll:

HANNOVER RUECK

Q1 results

HOCHTIEF

Hochtief’s Australian division Cimic said it was in compliance with its disclosure obligations after a research firm said Cimic had “inflated profits”.

MORPHOSYS

Q1 results due

SCOUT24

The private equity houses seeking to take over the company said they now control a stake of 8.7 percent, as the clock ticked down on their tender offer to buy the car and property classifieds group.

UNIPER

Q1 results due

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Q1 results due. The company reported sales and EBIT figures in April.

QIAGEN

The company affirmed its 2019 sales and earnings outlook after sales in Q1 rose to 349 million euros and diluted EPS to 0.27 euros.

DEUTZ

Q1 results due

HELLO FRESH

Q1 results due

RATIONAL

Q1 results due. EBIT seen at 46.1 million euros. Poll:

SGL CARBON

Q1 results due

STEINHOFF

2017 results due

VARTA

Q1 results due

WACKER NEUSON

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

FUCHS PETROLUB - 0.95 eur/shr dividend proposed

SILTRONIC - 5.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

HOCHTIEF - 4.98 eur/shr dividend proposed

TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

HAMBORNER REIT - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 4:29 GMT.

ECONOMY

* German March industrial orders data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +1.5 pct m/m

* The European Central Bank must have a monetary policy case if it is to consider a multi-tier deposit rate, outgoing ECB chief economist Peter Praet said.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)