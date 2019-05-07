German stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Q1 results due. EBIT seen at 666 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. Adj EBIT seen at 806 million euros. Poll:
Fiscal Q2 results due
The company is due to hold its SapphireNow U.S. user conference where it often announces strategic initiatives.
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa due to report fiscal Q2 results
Q1 results due. FFO 1 seen at 281 million euros. Poll:
German financial watchdog Bafin annual news conference due at 0830 GMT
The company affirmed its full-year guidance and reported a 69 percent jump in net profit as it sold assets in the first quarter.
Q1 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 163 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 535 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results
Hochtief’s Australian division Cimic said it was in compliance with its disclosure obligations after a research firm said Cimic had “inflated profits”.
Q1 results due
The private equity houses seeking to take over the company said they now control a stake of 8.7 percent, as the clock ticked down on their tender offer to buy the car and property classifieds group.
Q1 results due
Q1 results due. The company reported sales and EBIT figures in April.
The company affirmed its 2019 sales and earnings outlook after sales in Q1 rose to 349 million euros and diluted EPS to 0.27 euros.
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due. EBIT seen at 46.1 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due
2017 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
FUCHS PETROLUB - 0.95 eur/shr dividend proposed
SILTRONIC - 5.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
HOCHTIEF - 4.98 eur/shr dividend proposed
TAG IMMOBILIEN - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
HAMBORNER REIT - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.
Time: 4:29 GMT.
* German March industrial orders data due at 0600 GMT. Seen +1.5 pct m/m
* The European Central Bank must have a monetary policy case if it is to consider a multi-tier deposit rate, outgoing ECB chief economist Peter Praet said.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)