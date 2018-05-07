German stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

VOLKSWAGEN

The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday that former Volkswagen Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn, indicted on four felony charges in Detroit in the company’s diesel emissions scandal, is a fugitive who faces a U.S. arrest warrant.

In Germany, the prosecutors are entering the final stretches of their investigation into Winterkorn and 38 other suspects about their alleged manipulation of diesel engines, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung quoted senior prosecutor Klaus Ziehe as saying.

Separately, Handelsblatt daily cited sources as saying that some members of Volkswagen’s supervisory board were increasingly unhappy that the internal investigation of the diesel scandal promised by Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch is expected to take at least one more year.

ALLIANZ

Allianz has sold an 8.4 percent stake of Banco BPI to CaixaBank for 178 million euros - valuing each BPI share at 1.45 euros - for a premium of 22.67 percent to the stock’s closing price on May 4, the insurer said on Sunday.

DAIMLER

Stuttgart prosecutors will be able to review files seized a year ago at the carmaker during searches related to diesel pollution, Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank will shift its New York headquarters from Wall Street to a location midtown, at a time when Germany’s largest bank is scaling back its U.S. operations.

DEUTSCHE POST

The German government plans to push for better working conditions for employees of Deutsche Post, which is partly state-owned, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on ARD programme Anne Will on Sunday.

LUFTHANSA

Budget unit Eurowings currently has no acquisitions on the agenda as the company first needs time to integrate business it took over from collapsed competitor Air Berlin, Eurowings CEO Thorsten Dirks told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

AIRBUS

Airbus and Boeing are preparing for possible changes to dozens of plane orders from Middle East carrier Etihad Airways as it presses ahead with a company-wide review, four sources familiar with the matter said.

HANNOVER RE

Q1 results due.

HOCHTIEF

Q1 results due after market close.

ROCKET INTERNET

The ecommerce investor repurchased 9.7 million own shares through a public buyback programme, it said.

SCOUT24

The company’s supervisory board chairman and two other members of the controlling panel resigned after the annual shareholder meeting, the firm said on Friday.

STABILUS

The group hiked its 2018 guidance for organic sales growth to 8.8 percent from 7.1 percent as it reported first-half results.

SPRINGER NATURE

Springer Nature has attracted strong demand for its stock market listing, with order books, excluding a so-called greenshoe option, oversubscribed, bookrunner Morgan Stanley said on Friday. The company has set a price range at between 10.50 euros ($12.53) and 14.50 euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HANNOVER RE - 5.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BASF - 3.10 eur/shr dividend

DRAEGERWERK - 0.40 eur/ordinary shr, 0.46 eur/preference shr dividend

DMG MORI - 1.03 eur/shr dividend

JOST WERKE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.3 pct, Nasdaq +1.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.3 pct.

Time: 5.08 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March industrial orders due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)