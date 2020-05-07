German stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo renewed his aggressive criticism of China, blaming it for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people from the coronavirus and demanding again that it share information about the outbreak.
Germany reported 1,284 new coronavirus infections and 123 more deaths - the highest number this week so far - as the country is loosening many of its distancing rules.
T-Mobile US added more monthly bill paying phone subscribers than expected in the first quarter, thanks to cheaper plans compared to its rivals and a surge in demand for phone services as people work from home amid lockdowns.
The group’s Austrian Airlines, which has applied for 767 million euros in emergency aid from the Austrian government, plans to cut 1,100 of its 7,000 staff by 2023, national news agency APA reported.
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 989 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due
The online fashion retailer said sales were recovering from an initial hit by coronavirus lockdowns and it expects full-year sales growth of 10-20% and a return to profitability after it posted a first-quarter loss.
The wholesaler, which saw an initial boost to sales during the coronavirus crisis due to traders stocking up, said it expects sales to decline as long as lockdowns continue as its restaurant and hotel customers stay closed.
The World Trade Organization must decide whether the United States has fully complied with WTO rulings on illegal government aid to Boeing, and that process could take some time, a spokesman for Airbus said.
The molecular testing company plans a 50-fold increase in production of viral RNA extraction kits to meet rising demand for products used in COVID-19 testing, it said.
The company confirmed its financial guidance but warned its guidance could be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The ticketing company is proposing to suspend its dividend due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Q1 results due
Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 193 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due
Fiscal Q2 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due. EBIT seen at 74 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
The car rental company said it has secured a 1.5 billion euro loan from state development bank KfW and four commercial banks to help see it through the coronavirus crisis.
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
PUMA - no dividend proposed
TALANX - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
ALLIANZ - 9.60 eur/shr dividend
HANNOVER RUECK - 5.50 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones -0.9%, S&P 500 -0.7%, Nasdaq +0.5% at close.
Nikkei +0.2%, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 4:26 GMT
* German March industrial output data due at 0600 GMT. Seen -7.5% m/m
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)