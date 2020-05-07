German stocks - Factors to watch on May 7

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CORONAVIRUS

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo renewed his aggressive criticism of China, blaming it for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people from the coronavirus and demanding again that it share information about the outbreak.

Germany reported 1,284 new coronavirus infections and 123 more deaths - the highest number this week so far - as the country is loosening many of its distancing rules.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile US added more monthly bill paying phone subscribers than expected in the first quarter, thanks to cheaper plans compared to its rivals and a surge in demand for phone services as people work from home amid lockdowns.

LUFTHANSA

The group’s Austrian Airlines, which has applied for 767 million euros in emergency aid from the Austrian government, plans to cut 1,100 of its 7,000 staff by 2023, national news agency APA reported.

CONTINENTAL

Q1 results due

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Q1 results due

LINDE

Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 989 million euros. Poll:

MUNICH RE

Q1 results due

ZALANDO

The online fashion retailer said sales were recovering from an initial hit by coronavirus lockdowns and it expects full-year sales growth of 10-20% and a return to profitability after it posted a first-quarter loss.

METRO

The wholesaler, which saw an initial boost to sales during the coronavirus crisis due to traders stocking up, said it expects sales to decline as long as lockdowns continue as its restaurant and hotel customers stay closed.

AIRBUS

The World Trade Organization must decide whether the United States has fully complied with WTO rulings on illegal government aid to Boeing, and that process could take some time, a spokesman for Airbus said.

QIAGEN

The molecular testing company plans a 50-fold increase in production of viral RNA extraction kits to meet rising demand for products used in COVID-19 testing, it said.

MORPHOSYS

The company confirmed its financial guidance but warned its guidance could be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

CTS EVENTIM

The ticketing company is proposing to suspend its dividend due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

BRENNTAG

Q1 results due

EVONIK

Q1 results due. Net profit seen at 193 million euros. Poll:

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Q1 results due

OSRAM

Fiscal Q2 results due

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA

Q1 results due

PUMA

Q1 results due. EBIT seen at 74 million euros. Poll:

UNIPER

Q1 results due

NEW WORK

Q1 results due

SIXT

The car rental company said it has secured a 1.5 billion euro loan from state development bank KfW and four commercial banks to help see it through the coronavirus crisis.

BAYWA

Q1 results due

DEUTZ

Q1 results due

KOENIG & BAUER

Q1 results due

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Q1 results due

TALANX

Q1 results due

WACKER NEUSON

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

PUMA - no dividend proposed

TALANX - 1.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

ALLIANZ - 9.60 eur/shr dividend

HANNOVER RUECK - 5.50 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9%, S&P 500 -0.7%, Nasdaq +0.5% at close.

Nikkei +0.2%, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

ECONOMY

* German March industrial output data due at 0600 GMT. Seen -7.5% m/m

