German stocks - Factors to watch on May 8

ALLIANZ

Allianz’s chief executive officer suggested he was open to a merger of equals, but also said lofty stock valuations stood in the way of big deals, the Financial Times reported.

BEIERSDORF

Q1 sales figures due. Sales seen flat at 1.80 billion euros ($2.15 billion), with organic growth at 5.2 percent. Poll:

CONTINENTAL

Full Q1 results due. The group published key figures on April 27, with EBIT down 9 percent yr-on-yr.

DEUTSCHE POST

Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 8.5 percent at 960 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and other Democratic lawmakers expressed “serious concerns” on Monday about T-Mobile US’s plan to buy rival Sprint Corp , focusing on the planned deal’s effect on lower-cost wireless plans, Klobuchar’s office said in a press statement.

E.ON

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 12 percent at 1.70 billion euros. Poll:

LUFTHANSA

Germany’s Lufthansa ordered up to 16 new planes from Boeing Co and Airbus, including four new 777 long-haul planes and six A320ceo planes to make up for delivery shortfalls in a newer version of the jet.

Separately, the head of its cargo business told Boersen-Zeitung that he did not expect the unit could repeat the “breathtaking” financial results it posted for 2017.

MUNICH RE

Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on April 23, saying it expected to post quarterly profit of over 800 million euros and affirming its guidance.

AXEL SPRINGER

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 15 percent at 170 million euros. Poll:

EVONIK

Q1 results due.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Q1 results due. FFO I seen up 1.8 percent at 76.6 million euros. Poll:

HOCHTIEF

German builder Hochtief, controlled by Spain’s ACS, confirmed its 2018 profits guidance after reporting a 2.3 percent gain in first-quarter sales and a 13.9 percent increase in operational net profits.

SCHAEFFLER

Q1 results due.

SYMRISE

Q1 results due. EBIT seen down 8 percent at 108 million euros. Poll:

UNIPER

Uniper said it would replace the boiler walls at its Datteln 4 hard-coal power plant, further delaying its commissioning to summer 2020 and forcing the energy group to take a 270 million euro ($322 million) impairment charge.

The company said, however, that the charge would not affect its full-year outlook. It said it continued to anticipate adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 0.8-1.1 billion euros in 2018.

First quarter adjusted EBIT was 350 million euros, down from 514 million euros a year earlier and slightly below the 362 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. Uniper is scheduled to release full first-quarter results on Tuesday. Poll:

ZALANDO

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 43 percent at 11.5 million euros. Poll:

NEMETSCHEK

The group is eyeing further acquisitions to take advantage of the momentum in the industry, its CEO told Boersen-Zeitung.

DEUTSCHE BETELIGUNGS AG

Full Q2 results due. The group warned on April 9 its net profit would be substantially lower yr-on-yr.

ELRINGKLINGER

Q1 results due.

SGL GROUP

Full Q1 results due. The group published preliminary figures on April 24 and raised its 2018 net income guidance.

SCOUT24

Q1 results due.

WACKER NEUSON

Q1 results due. Net income seen more than doubling to 19.4 million euros. Poll:

SPRINGER NATURE

Offer period for IPO due to end. The price range has been set at 10.50 to 14.50 euros.

NFON

NFON has reduced the price range for its IPO to between 11.93 and 14 euros, valuing the business at between 165 and 185 million euros. It has also extended the offer period by one day and is now expected to end on May 9.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

COMMERZBANK - no dividend proposed

LUFTHANSA - 0.80 eur/shr dividend proposed

CTS EVENTIM - 0.59 eur/shr dividend proposed

FUCHS PETROLUB - 0.91 eur/shr dividend proposed

RHEINMETALL - 1.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

TALANX - 1.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

TAKKT - 0.55 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

HANNOVER RE - 5.00 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.

Time: 4.48 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.8 pct m/m.

German March trade balance also due at 0600 GMT. Seen at 19.8 bln euros vs 19.2 bln, with imports +0.9 pct, exports +1.8 pct.

