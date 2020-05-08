German stocks - Factors to watch on May 8

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

German federal and state governments are likely to get about 100 billion euros less in tax revenues this year than previously estimated due to the effects of the coronavirus crisis, Handelsblatt reported.

Financial markets began pricing in a negative U.S. interest rate environment for the first time, a place the Federal Reserve is determined not to go, as investors grappled with the economic consequences of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Germany reported 1,209 new coronavirus infections while the death toll rose by 147.

SIEMENS

Fiscal Q2 results due

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker will extend through June 1 a suspension of operations at its plants in Mexico’s Puebla and Guanajuato states due to the coronavirus pandemic, it said.

BECHTLE

Q1 results due

RHEINMETALL

Q1 results due

INSTONE REAL ESTATE

The company suspended its 2020 forecast, citing significant uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

JUNGHEINRICH

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SCHAEFFLER - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

TALANX - 1.50 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9%, S&P 500 +1.2%, Nasdaq +1.4% at close.

Nikkei +2.0%, Shanghai stocks +0.9%.

ECONOMY

German March trade data due at about 0600 GMT. Exports seen -5.0% m/m, imports -4.0% m/m, trade balance at 18.9 bln eur

