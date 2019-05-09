German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AUTOS

Automakers expect U.S. President Donald Trump to delay a decision due next week on whether to impose steep tariffs on imported cars and auto parts on national security grounds for up to six months as talks continue with the EU and Japan.

ADIDAS

Adidas will extend its sponsorship of Spanish soccer club Real Madrid until 2028, the sportswear firm said, as it battles fierce competition in Europe from Nike and a resurgent Puma.

DAIMLER

Daimler’s next chief executive will have a tough job to restore margins at Mercedes-Benz, current boss Dieter Zetsche told Reuters, as Mercedes-Benz launched a new luxury electric car to rival Tesla.

STEEL

China will launch on Friday a final review of its anti-dumping measures on certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes, used at utilities, imported from the U.S and the EU.

MERCK KGAA

Versum Materials announced shareholders will meet on June 17 to vote on a merger agreement with the German company.

CONTINENTAL

Detailed Q1 results due. The company reported sales and EBIT figures in April.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Q1 results due

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Q1 results & AGM due

METRO

Metro is in exclusive talks to sell its Real hypermarkets to a consortium led by real estate investor Redos, the retailer said, adding it was taking a 385 million euro impairment charge on the loss-making chain.

Additionally, fiscal H1 results due. Q2 EBITDA seen at 111 million euros. Poll:

FREENET

The company confirmed its 2019 guidance after stable Q1 results.

AAREAL BANK

Q1 results due

BRENNTAG

Q1 results due

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Q1 results due. FFO I seen at 83.7 million euros. Poll:

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA

Q1 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 186 million euros. Poll:

RHEINMETALL

Q1 results due

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Q1 results due

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Q1 results due

JENOPTIK

Q1 results due

S&T

Q1 results due

TEAMVIEWER

Private equity firm Permira is planning an initial public offering of German software company TeamViewer, which could value the company at up to 5 billion euros, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

BAYWA

Q1 results due

BEFESA

Q1 results due

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK (HHLA)

Q1 results due

HAPAG-LLOYD

Q1 results due

SAF HOLLAND

Q1 results due

SIXT

Q1 results due

SMA SOLAR

Q1 results due

TALANX

Q1 results due

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ADIDAS - 3.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

KION - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

JOST WERKE - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

TALANX - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

ALLIANZ - 9.00 euros/shr dividend

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.70 euros/shr dividend

HANNOVER RUECK - 5.25 euros/shr dividend

CTS EVENTIM - 0.62 euros/shr dividend

BILFINGER - 1.00 euros/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct.

Time: 4:20 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No major economic data scheduled

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Berlin Newsroom)