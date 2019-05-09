German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

BERLIN, May 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
Automakers expect U.S. President Donald Trump to delay a decision due next week on whether to impose steep tariffs on imported cars and auto parts on national security grounds for up to six months as talks continue with the EU and Japan.
Adidas will extend its sponsorship of Spanish soccer club Real Madrid until 2028, the sportswear firm said, as it battles fierce competition in Europe from Nike and a resurgent Puma.
Daimler’s next chief executive will have a tough job to restore margins at Mercedes-Benz, current boss Dieter Zetsche told Reuters, as Mercedes-Benz launched a new luxury electric car to rival Tesla.
China will launch on Friday a final review of its anti-dumping measures on certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes, used at utilities, imported from the U.S and the EU.
Versum Materials announced shareholders will meet on June 17 to vote on a merger agreement with the German company.
Detailed Q1 results due. The company reported sales and EBIT figures in April.
Q1 results due
Q1 results & AGM due
Metro is in exclusive talks to sell its Real hypermarkets to a consortium led by real estate investor Redos, the retailer said, adding it was taking a 385 million euro impairment charge on the loss-making chain.
Additionally, fiscal H1 results due. Q2 EBITDA seen at 111 million euros. Poll:
The company confirmed its 2019 guidance after stable Q1 results.
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due. FFO I seen at 83.7 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. Adj EBITDA seen at 186 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Private equity firm Permira is planning an initial public offering of German software company TeamViewer, which could value the company at up to 5 billion euros, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
HAPAG-LLOYD
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
Q1 results due
ADIDAS - 3.35 eur/shr dividend proposed
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
KION - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
JOST WERKE - 1.10 eur/shr dividend proposed
TALANX - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
ALLIANZ - 9.00 euros/shr dividend
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.70 euros/shr dividend
HANNOVER RUECK - 5.25 euros/shr dividend
CTS EVENTIM - 0.62 euros/shr dividend
BILFINGER - 1.00 euros/shr dividend
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct.
No major economic data scheduled
