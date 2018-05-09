German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

IRAN

Both Washington’s European allies and Tehran pledged on Tuesday to uphold the 2015 Iran nuclear deal despite President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out and reimpose sanctions.

SPRINGER NATURE

The publisher of science magazines Nature and Scientific American, cancelled its 3.2 billion euro ($3.8 bln) stock market flotation planned for Wednesday on weak investor demand, dealing a heavy blow to Germany’s vibrant IPO season.

VOLKSWAGEN

VW’s premium brand Audi on Tuesday said it plans to sell about 800,000 battery-electric and hybrid powered cars in 2025, as it seeks to catch up with electric car rival Tesla TSLA.O and emerge from a damaging emissions-cheating scandal.[nL8N1SF3XE}

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank does not plan to cut its U.S. workforce by about 20 percent, it said on Tuesday, denying a Bloomberg report.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Q1 results due. Operating EBITDA seen down 9 percent at 348 million euros ($412 million). Poll:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Q1 results due.

HENKEL

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 2 percent at 836 million euros. Poll:

SIEMENS

Q2 results due. Industrial profit seen down 16 percent at 2.07 billion euros. Poll:

AAREAL BANK

Q1 results due. Pretax profit seen down 8.5 percent at 65 million euros. Poll:

AIRBUS

Licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell passenger jets to Iran will be revoked, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

BRENNTAG

Q1 results due. EBITDA seen up 1.7 percent at 205 million euros. Poll:

FRAPORT

Q1 results due. EBITDA seen up 19 percent at 163 million euros. Poll:

NORMA

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 1.1 percent at 44.5 million euros. Poll:

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 5 percent at 197 million euros. Poll:

1&1 DRILLISCH

Q1 results due.

BECHTLE

Q1 results due.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 33 percent at $38.8 million. Poll:

EVOTEC

Q1 results due.

JENOPTIK

Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 80 percent at 19.8 million euros. Poll:

MEDIGENE

Q1 results due.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Q1 results due.

SMA SOLAR

Full Q1 results due. The group said on March 28 it expected to post quarterly sales of around 180 million euros and EBITDA of around 18 million.

UNITED INTERNET

Q1 results due. EBITDA seen up 32 percent at 283 million euros. Poll:

DELIVERY HERO

Q1 results due.

SAF HOLLAND

Q1 results due.

TUI

Q2 results due.

NFON

IPO offer period due to end.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

ADIDAS - 2.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

ALLIANZ - 8 eur/shr dividend proposed

E.ON - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 1.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

VONOVIA - 1.32 eur/shr dividend proposed

DUERR - 2.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

KION - 0.99 eur/shr dividend proposed

WACKER CHEMIE - 4.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

KOENIG & BAUER - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed

RATIONAL - 11 eur/shr dividend proposed

VOSSLOH - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed

AUDI - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

LUFTHANSA - 0.80 eur/shr dividend

CTS EVENTIM - 0.59 eur/shr dividend

FUCHS PETROLUB - 0.91 eur/shr dividend

RHEINMETALL - 1.70 eur/shr dividend

TALANX - 1.40 eur/shr dividend

TAKKT - 0.55 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 4.41 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8443 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)