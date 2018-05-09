German stocks - Factors to watch on May 9

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Both Washington’s European allies and Tehran pledged on Tuesday to uphold the 2015 Iran nuclear deal despite President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out and reimpose sanctions.
The publisher of science magazines Nature and Scientific American, cancelled its 3.2 billion euro ($3.8 bln) stock market flotation planned for Wednesday on weak investor demand, dealing a heavy blow to Germany’s vibrant IPO season.
VW’s premium brand Audi on Tuesday said it plans to sell about 800,000 battery-electric and hybrid powered cars in 2025, as it seeks to catch up with electric car rival Tesla TSLA.O and emerge from a damaging emissions-cheating scandal.[nL8N1SF3XE}
Deutsche Bank does not plan to cut its U.S. workforce by about 20 percent, it said on Tuesday, denying a Bloomberg report.
Q1 results due. Operating EBITDA seen down 9 percent at 348 million euros ($412 million). Poll:
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 2 percent at 836 million euros. Poll:
Q2 results due. Industrial profit seen down 16 percent at 2.07 billion euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. Pretax profit seen down 8.5 percent at 65 million euros. Poll:
Licenses for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell passenger jets to Iran will be revoked, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.
Q1 results due. EBITDA seen up 1.7 percent at 205 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. EBITDA seen up 19 percent at 163 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 1.1 percent at 44.5 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 5 percent at 197 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 33 percent at $38.8 million. Poll:
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due. EBIT seen up 80 percent at 19.8 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Full Q1 results due. The group said on March 28 it expected to post quarterly sales of around 180 million euros and EBITDA of around 18 million.
Q1 results due. EBITDA seen up 32 percent at 283 million euros. Poll:
Q1 results due.
Q1 results due.
Q2 results due.
IPO offer period due to end.
ADIDAS - 2.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
ALLIANZ - 8 eur/shr dividend proposed
E.ON - 0.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 1.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
VONOVIA - 1.32 eur/shr dividend proposed
DUERR - 2.20 eur/shr dividend proposed
KION - 0.99 eur/shr dividend proposed
WACKER CHEMIE - 4.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
KOENIG & BAUER - 0.90 eur/shr dividend proposed
RATIONAL - 11 eur/shr dividend proposed
VOSSLOH - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed
AUDI - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
LUFTHANSA - 0.80 eur/shr dividend
CTS EVENTIM - 0.59 eur/shr dividend
FUCHS PETROLUB - 0.91 eur/shr dividend
RHEINMETALL - 1.70 eur/shr dividend
TALANX - 1.40 eur/shr dividend
TAKKT - 0.55 eur/shr dividend
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 4.41 GMT.
