German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 1

BERLIN, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday, which is a public holiday in parts of the country, though markets are open:

BREXIT

Britain on Wednesday said there was no set date for Brexit talks to finish, backtracking from a letter by Brexit minister Dominic Raab that suggested a deal on the terms of its departure from the European Union could be finalised by Nov. 21.

BAYER, BASF

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Wednesday it would allow farmers to spray a controversial weed killer made by Bayer’s Monsanto Co and BASF for two more years, with additional restrictions on use.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender’s finance chief will field questions from fixed-income analysts in a quarterly call.

VOLKSWAGEN

State-financed consumer protection organization vzbv said it had filed a class action suit against Volkswagen over its rigging of diesel emissions tests as new law comes into effect in Germany allowing such a move.

Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are in “exploratory talks” to jointly develop self-driving and electric vehicles in a far-reaching strategic alliance meant to save the companies billions of dollars, according to a person familiar with the matter.

FIELMANN AG

Q3 financial results due. Pretax profit seen down 1 percent.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Capital Markets Day due.

The group published guidance overnight, saying it expected its 2019 revenue to come in broadly in line with 2018.

BILFINGER

The company said late Wednesday that it had completed a 150 million euro share buyback program.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.0 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +2.0 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.1 pct.

Time: 5:34 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)