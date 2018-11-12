German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

GERMAN POLITICS

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, a critic of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s liberal asylum policies, has told members of his Bavarian conservative party that he wants to resign as party chief, party sources told Reuters on Sunday.

BAYER

The head of the crop science division, Liam Condon, told the online edition of Berlin daily Tagesspiegel he was confident the stock price would recover. He said the company’s negative reputation in countries like Germany and France was not shared in many of the over 100 countries the company operates in.

DEUTSCHE POST

Chief executive Frank Appel told daily Bild in its Monday edition he hoped to be able to raise postage prices in the first quarter of 2019, although the regulator Bundesnetzagentur recently initially blocked the proposed move.

E.ON, RWE

Talks about a utility carve up between RWE and E.ON involving breaking up RWE subsidiary Innogy are dragging on, an E.ON spokeswoman told the Rheinische Post on Saturday. She said the planned move, to be completed by mid-2019, would soon be officially filed to the European antitrust authorities. At the moment, the companies were still in preparatory talks with the EU Commission. They had not decided about job cuts and sites.

Separately, E.ON added 75,000 retail electricity and gas customers since the beginning of 2018 in a strategy to attract more households to also buy additional services, Victoria Ossadnik, head of Munich-based sales firm E.ON Energie Deutschland told Focus magazine.

INFINEON

Fiscal Q4 results due. Operating profit seen up 26 percent. Poll: Conference call due at 0830 GMT, press conference at 1000 GMT.

The company opened a 1.6 billion euros chip factory for power electronics in Austria on Saturday, a major investment in production in Europe.

SAP

Germany’s SAP said on Sunday it was buying Qualtrics International Inc for $8 billion in cash, pre-empting a planned stock market listing by the U.S.-based company that specialises in surveying consumers online.

SIEMENS

Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) and 12 of its business allies including Siemens have formed a consortium to bid on Monday for a $6.8 billion high-speed railway project that will link three main airports in the country, its executive said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen wants to cut investment costs in production plants by 30 percent and increase productivity by 30 percent in nearly all its group brands by 2025, executive board member Oliver Blume said in the weekly Automobilwoche. The production strategy was recently approved by a top managers’ meeting in Berlin.

LANXESS

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 22 percent at 271 million euros. Poll:

PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA

Max Conze, the chief executive of ailing German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, has bought 1 million euros ($1.13 million) of company stock after vowing to go “all in” with his own money to back a strategy overhaul.

TALANX

Q3 results due. Net profit seen unchanged. Poll:

CANCOM

Q3 results due. The company published key figures on Oct 29.

DEUTSCHE BAHN

The state rail operator is lobbying the government for a 4.9 billion euro investment to reduce train delays and cancellations dampening passenger satisfaction, the Bild newspaper reported on Sunday.

SGL CARBON

The carbon specialist upholds its turnover target of 1.3 billion euros for 2022, having raised its 2018 target to 1 billion euros recently, Juergen Koehler said in an interview with the Euro am Sonntag weekly.

VTG

Heiko Fischer, head of the rail logistics company, and chief finance officer Kai Kleeberg each sold their shares in the company to infrastructure funds of Morgan Stanley which is about to take over VTG, the firm said in a mandatory publication.

ENBW

Q3 results due.

Also, the majority public sector-owned company’s value has risen to just under 4.2 billion euros, accounts of 46.75-percent shareholder Neckarpri showed according to daily Stuttgarter Nachrichten on Saturday. Incomes have been negative this year but rising electricity prices provide a better perspective.

IPOs

Deutsche Familienversicherung said in a statement it will delay its planned public listing beyond 2018, citing adverse market conditions.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -1.7 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

