German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 13

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BANKS

Joachim Wuermeling, a member of the Bundesbank board, told Handelsblatt he is not worried by results in the latest round of European Union stress tests and said tough reforms instituted after the global financial crisis have made German banks more resilient.

CARMAKERS

German Economy Minister Altmaier and EU Energy Commissioner Maros Sefcovic are expected to comment on efforts to forge a European car battery alliance.

Volkswagen could expand its U.S. plant and build up to 50 million electric cars, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told Automotive News.

Also, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will announce plans to propose new rules to significantly decrease emissions of smog-forming nitrogen oxide from diesel-powered heavy-duty trucks, an agency official said.

Separately, the German city of Stuttgart will enforce a ban on older diesel vehicles by 2019 following a local German court ruling on Monday, the latest German city to fall into line with moves to cut pollution.

INSURERS

Germany’s financial regulator holds its annual insurance conference in Bonn. Speakers include lawmakers and industry representatives.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp will propose Daimler’s outgoing Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber as a candidate for its supervisory board, with the aim of installing him as chairman, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

BAYER

Q3 results due. Underlying EBITDA seen down 7 percent as sales are seen up 26 percent. Poll:

1&1 Drillisch

Q3 results due.

AAREAL BANK

Q3 results due. Pretax profit seen down 16 percent. Poll:

EVOTEC

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 14 percent, at 12.7 million euros. Poll:

FRAPORT

Monthly traffic figures due at 0600 GMT.

INNOGY

Q3 results due. Seen swinging to adjusted net profit of 61.9 million euros from a year-earlier loss of 7 million. Poll:

NEMETSCHEK

Capital Markets Day due.

UNIPER

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen at -53.0 million euros. Poll:

UNITED INTERNET

Q3 results due.

JENOPTIK

Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 1 percent at 23.1 million euros. Poll:

NORDEX

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen down 49 percent at 32.7 mln euros. Poll:

BILFINGER

Q3 results due.

CEWE STIFTUNG

Q3 results due.

CORESTATE CAPITAL

Q3 results due.

HELLOFRESH

Q3 results due.

HHLA

Q3 results due.

MEDIGENE

Q3 results due.

STEINHOFF

Steinhoff said the High Court Of Justice in England and Wales has issued an order sanctioning the SUSHI Scheme.

STROEER

Q3 results due.

VTG

Q3 results due.

WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE

Q3 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.3 pct, S&P 500 -2 pct, Nasdaq -2.8 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

Time: 5:45 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October inflation data due at 0700 GMT. CPI seen +0.2 pct m/m, +2.5 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.1 pct m/m, +2.4 pct y/y.

German ZEW sentiment for November due at 1000 GMT. Economic Sentiment seen at -25 points vs 24.7, Current Conditions at 65.0 vs 70.1.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)