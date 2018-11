German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 14

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BANKS

Bundesbank due to release its 2018 Financial Stability Review.

E.ON

Q3 results due. Adj EBITDA seen down 12 percent.

LINDE

Q3 results due from Linde AG.

MERCK

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 9 percent. Poll:

RWE

Q3 results due. Adj net result seen swinging to loss.

WIRECARD

Q3 results due. The company released preliminary results on Oct. 30, posting a 35 pct jump revenues to 549.2 million euros and confirming its full-year EBITDA outlook of 530 to 560 mln euros.

BECHTLE

Q3 results due. Pretax profit seen at 48.1 million euros.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Q3 results due. Q3 FFO seen at 36.0 million euros. Poll:

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Q3 results due. Adj FFO seen up 11 percent. Poll:

PROSIEBENSAT 1

Capital Markets Day due.

SALZGITTER

Q3 results due. Net profit seen up 2 percent. The steelmaker in September raised its profit outlook for the second time this year. Poll:

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Q3 results due.

ADO PROPERTIES

Q3 results due.

BIOTEST

Q3 results due.

BVB

Q1 results due.

INDUS HOLDING

Q3 results due.

LEONI

Q3 results due.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

The group reported its nine-month operating income more than doubled to 98.1 million euros.

ZOOPLUS

Q3 results due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

Time: 5:49 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q3 flash GDP due at 0700 GMT. Seasonally adjusted GDP seen down 0.1 pct from last quarter and up 1.3 percent yr/yr. Unadjusted GDP seen up 1.3 percent yr/yr.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)