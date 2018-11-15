German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 15

BERLIN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CARMAKERS

Administrative court in Gelsenkirchen due to hear case over whether cities of Gelsenkirchen and Essen must ban older diesel vehicles to reduce air pollution.

BMW, Vodafone and Ericsson made a last-ditch effort to persuade the European Commission to open the way for the use of 5G technology in cars, concerned about the EU executive’s preference for a wifi-based technology being pursued by their rivals.

LINDE

Linde said it expects that revenue and earnings for the Group and for the Gases Division will be at the top end of their projected ranges this year.

HENKEL

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up 3 percent at 924 million euros ($1.05 billion). Poll:

K+S

Q3 results due. EBIT I loss seen at 63.4 million euros. Poll:

SAP

CEO due to speak at technology conference in Barcelona at 0815 GMT.

AIRBUS

U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines has emerged as the probable buyer for 10 Airbus A330neo jets worth $3 billion, industry sources said, in a boost for the becalmed European model.

HUGO BOSS

Investor Day due. Webcast: bit.ly/2QIJnIb

UNIPER

Activist investor Paul E. Singer has a 16.51 percent stake in the company, Uniper said.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Nine-month consolidated profit was down 3.6 pct at 82.2 mln eur.

EVONIK

Evonik will not re-enter the automotive battery manufacturing business, and has no plans for a larger transformational merger with a rival, CEO Christian Kullmann told German daily Handelsblatt.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Dialog Semiconductor said it was not seeing a hit to demand from its main customer, Apple Inc, after some suppliers issued profit warnings due to weakness in iPhone sales.

ADO PROPERTIES

The company said Shlomo Zohar was resigning from his board position, effective Dec. 15.

SIXT

Q3 results due. The company updated its outlook on Oct. 18 and said it expected a pre-tax profit of around 155 mln euros in Q3.

VOSSLOH

Australian regulator ACCC said it would not oppose the proposed acquisition of Austrak by Vossloh Australia.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DAIMLER - Citigroup cuts to “sell” from “neutral”, cuts price target to 48 euros from 71 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.

Time: 5:40 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)