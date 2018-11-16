German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 16

BERLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

VOLKSWAGEN

The supervisory board is due to vote on a multi-billion euro investment plan, including steps to retool three German plants to mass produce electric cars and to explore alliances with battery partners and rival carmakers. Press conference scheduled for 1130 GMT. Livestream: youtu.be/j2UM4LZFjFk

BAYER

A California judge granted an expedited trial in the case of a California couple suffering from cancer who sued Bayer’s Monsanto unit, alleging the company’s glyphosate-containing weed killer Roundup caused their disease. The chemicals company faces some 9,300 U.S. glyphosate lawsuits.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Sweden’s Tele2 said its Dutch subsidiary was not viable as a standalone business, lending weight to a takeover by Deutsche Telekom’s business there that European regulators are due to rule on this month.

BMW

The carmaker said it was continuing to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, given uncertainty around Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal after several of her ministers resigned in protest.

BANKS

28th Frankfurt European Banking Congress. Participants include the CEOs of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, Christian Sewing and Martin Zielke, as well as ECB head Mario Draghi (due to speak at 0800 GMT) and Bundesbank’s Jens Weidmann (1300 GMT).

UNIPER

Activist fund Elliott’s raised stake in Uniper could pave the way for a new takeover attempt by Finland’s Fortum , which is already the German energy group’s largest shareholder, according to people close to the matter.

SAP

CFO Luka Mucic due to speak at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference in Barcelona at 0755 GMT

MORPHOSYS

The biotech company said it had signed a strategic partnering agreement with Chinese company I-Mab for Morphosys’ immuno-oncology agent MOR210.

AUMANN

Q3 results due

STABILUS

Fiscal 2018 results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 5:49 GMT.

ECONOMIC DATA

German October wholesale prices due at 0700 GMT.

