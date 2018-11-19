German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 19(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker is due to hold a conference call at 1300 GMT after it announced a 44 billion euros investment until 2023 to boost its electric cars and autonomous driving capacities.

VW is up to two years of development work behind Alphabet’s Waymo in the area of self-driving cars but is committed to catching up, CEO Herbert Diess told newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

CARMAKERS

Germany’s transport minister wants to open the German market to car pooling services offered by Uber and other companies by 2021, Focus magazine reported Saturday.

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES

The real estate company said it was well on track to a profitable year. FFO I increased 15 percent, net profit grew by 9 percent after 9 months, the company reported on Monday.

UNITED INTERNET

CEO Ralph Dommermuth is waging not to take part in next year’s auction of 5G mobile spectrum in Germany, saying the country’s regulator makes it too hard for new wireless providers to enter the market, Handelsblatt quoted him as saying.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

FRESENIUS - Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with “neutral” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 6:09 GMT.

