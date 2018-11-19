German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 19(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
The carmaker is due to hold a conference call at 1300 GMT after it announced a 44 billion euros investment until 2023 to boost its electric cars and autonomous driving capacities.
VW is up to two years of development work behind Alphabet’s Waymo in the area of self-driving cars but is committed to catching up, CEO Herbert Diess told newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
Germany’s transport minister wants to open the German market to car pooling services offered by Uber and other companies by 2021, Focus magazine reported Saturday.
The real estate company said it was well on track to a profitable year. FFO I increased 15 percent, net profit grew by 9 percent after 9 months, the company reported on Monday.
CEO Ralph Dommermuth is waging not to take part in next year’s auction of 5G mobile spectrum in Germany, saying the country’s regulator makes it too hard for new wireless providers to enter the market, Handelsblatt quoted him as saying.
FRESENIUS - Credit Suisse reinstates coverage with “neutral” rating
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 6:09 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
