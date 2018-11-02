German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 2

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

AUTOS

German monthly car registration data due.

German carmakers late on Thursday reported their monthly U.S. sales. Table:

BANKS

The European Banking Authority will release the results of this year’s EU-wide stress test at 1700 GMT. JP Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon told Handelsblatt newspaper that he was not interested in buying Deutsche Bank.

BMW

BMW is expanding its car-sharing service in London as the carmaker overcomes some of the administrative barriers to operating across the city.

CONTINENTAL

The auto supplier said on Thursday it would invest more than 52 million euros ($59 million) in a new plant in Mexico.

SLM SOLUTIONS

Said its CEO had resigned and adjusted its full year guidance downward and now expects sale of between 90-100 mln eur, and an EBITDA margin in the single digit range, down from prior guidance of between 11-13 percent.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - Credit Suiss raises to “outperform” from “neutral”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +2.1 pct.

Time: 5:55 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +4.6 pct y/y, +0.6 pct m/m.

German October Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 52.3 points, flat from the previous month.

