German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 20

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

INSURERS

European insurance watchdog EIOPA is due to hold its annual press conference in Frankfurt.

BASF

The chemicals company’s CEO is due to give an update on strategy and current developments.

DAIMLER

Tesla Inc could be interested in partnering with Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz on an electric version of its Sprinter van, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche processed payments for Danske Bank in Estonia but ended the relationship in 2015 after it found suspicious activity, a spokesman for the German lender said on Monday.

LUFTHANSA

Duesseldorf-based cabin crew of the Eurowings budget carrier have been called to go on a warning strike on Tuesday, the Verdi labour union said on Monday. Eurowings reacted with criticism of Verdi.

THYSSENKRUPP

Supervisory board meeting due.

CTS EVENTIM

Full Q3 figures due. The ticketing company reported figures on Nov. 12, saying 9M group revenue grew by 24 percent and normalised EBITDA increased by 17 percent.

MORPHOSYS

Morphosys announces on Monday that its Licensee Janssen initiated a phase 2 study (Nova) to evaluate Guselkumab in hidradenitis suppurativa.

PORSCHE SE

Q3 results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Berenberg raises to “hold” from “sell”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.7 pct, Nasdaq -3 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.6 pct.

Time: 6:10 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October producer price index due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +3.3 pct y/y.

