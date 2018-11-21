German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 21

BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER AG

A U.S. judge overseeing the federal litigation against Bayer’s Monsanto unit over glyphosate-based weed-killers allegedly causing cancer selected the first case to be tried in federal court in February 2019.

CARMAKERS

A court in the German city of Wiesbaden is due to hear a case over whether the city of Darmstadt must ban older diesel vehicles to reduce air pollution.

THYSSENKRUPP AG

Q4 financial results due. Separately, Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board failed to agree on recruiting outgoing Daimler finance chief Bodo Uebber, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

HAPAG-LLOYD AG

Capital Markets Day due.

FRESENIUS

Fresenius Kabi issued a voluntary recall in the United States of sodium chloride injection due to an error on the product labeling.

HOCHTIEF

Australian division Cimic said it won a $1.376 billion order in support of the Sydney Metro City & Southwest project.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.2 pct, S&P 500 -1.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5:55 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)