German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 22

BERLIN/FRANFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

CARMAKERS

The Trump administration has invited the heads of Volkswagen, BMW, and Daimler to the White House to discuss U.S. tariffs on carmakers, Handelsblatt newspaper reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen has struck a deal with U.S. semiconductor maker Broadcom, ending a billion-dollar patent lawsuit that pitted the carmaker against its supplier, a source close to Volkswagen told Reuters.

AUMANN

Aumann said it had decided to extend the terms of office of Rolf Beckhoff and Sebastian Roll as members of its management board until the end of December 2023.

COREO AG

Coreo said it planned a capital increase of up to 10 million euros in new shares and will use the proceeds to expand its real estate portfolio.

DEUTSCHE KONSUM REIT AG

Deutsche Konsum REIT said it has resolved to increase the company’s share capital by up to about 10 percent.

BEFESA

Q3 results due

JOST WERKE

9M results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 5:50 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

