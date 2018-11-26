German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 26

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

ALLIANZ

Allianz will be permitted to establish China’s first foreign insurance holding company, the country’s banking and insurance regulator said.

SIEMENS

The chief executives of Siemens and ABB, Joe Kaeser and Ulrich Spiesshofer, are travelling to Saudi Arabia to attend a supplier conference, just weeks after they pulled out of an investment event in the country following the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

TELECOMS

German network regulator BNetzA is expected to finalise terms of 5G auctions.

VOLKSWAGEN

Court hearings are due to continue in a lawsuit in which shareholders are seeking billions of euros for the hit to the carmaker’s share price from its diesel emissions scandal.

METRO

German services union Verdi has called a nationwide strike at Metro’s Real hypermarkets to press a demand for its 34,000 staff to be covered by a collective pay deal.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BORUSSIA DORTMUND - 0.06 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ALLIANZ - BARCLAYS raises to “overweight” from “equal weight”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

Time: 5:58 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Ifo business sentiment for November due at 0900 GMT. Business climate seen at 102.3 vs 102.8, current conditions at 105.3 vs 105.9, expectations at 99.2 vs 99.8

