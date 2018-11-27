German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 27

BERLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BAYER

Larotrectinib, a drug owned by Bayer’s U.S. partner Loxo Oncology Inc. shown to be effective against a wide variety of cancers won U.S. approval on Monday, according to the Food and Drug Administration’s website. It will be sold under the name Vitrakvi in partnership with Germany’s Bayer.

LUFTHANSA

CEO Carsten Spohr is due to speak at a conference in Berlin, among other aviation executives.

TRUCKMAKERS

Germany is pushing back against EU countries that want more ambitious emission limits for trucks, saying carbon dioxide cuts should not go beyond 15 percent by 2025 and 30 percent by 2030, according to EU documents.

KWS SAAT

Q1 results due

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Patrizia announced that it had agreed to forward-fund a logistics centre in Spain for 37.5 million euros for its TEP VII fund.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.5 pct, S&P 500 +1.6 pct, Nasdaq +2.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 5:57 GMT.

ECONOMY

* No German economic data scheduled.

* German public sector debt has fallen below 60 percent of gross domestic product this year, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said, bringing it below the EU’s debt ceiling for the first time since 2002.

