German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 28

BERLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

Bayer will cut an unspecified number of jobs under its restructuring programme, Handelsblatt said. Reuters previously reported that job cuts were likely and that Bayer will discuss the possible sale of its animal health unit as well as certain consumer health assets in a board meeting this week.

BMW

BMW is considering a second U.S. manufacturing plant that could produce engines and transmissions, its CEO said.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank has walked away from bidding for a stake in German public-sector lender NordLB because the suitor was not satisfied with the growth and synergy potential from a deal, Handelsblatt reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender’s deputy CEO Karl von Rohr told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that a merger with Commerzbank was not on the agenda and that Deutsche Bank would be busy with internal restructuring measures over the next 12 to 18 months.

Additionally, the Wall Street journal reported the bank mulled plans for a high-level shake up that could result in the departure of its chief regulatory officer, Sylvie Matherat, and the CEO of the Americas region, Tom Patrick.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

EU antitrust regulators approved without conditions Deutsche Telekom’s bid to acquire Tele2’s Dutch business, confirming a Reuters report.

SIEMENS

Annual report due. The technology company reported Q4 figures on Nov. 8.

AROUNDTOWN

Q3 results due.

KNORR BREMSE

The brake systems manufacturer is due to publish Q3 results, its first after its listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Q3 results due.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Capital markets day due.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 5:53 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

GfK consumer sentiment for December due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 10.5 percent.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)