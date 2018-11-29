German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 29

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen is deciding where to locate a new factory in North America to build electric vehicles for the U.S. market, the automaker’s new head for the Americas said.

Also, its Spanish Seat brand said it would develop an electric car platform with China’s Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC) as part of a broader Asian expansion push.

DWS

DWS said Mark Cullen would become chief operating officer and Dirk Georgen would take over as head of EMEA coverage, with Jon Eilbeck and Thorsten Michalik to leave the company.

DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG

IPO offer period due to end. Offer price was set at 12 euros ($13.66) per share.

TELE COLUMBUS

Q3 results due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BASF - Barclays cuts to “equal weight” from “overweight”, removes company from its top pick list.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.5 pct, S&P 500 +2.3 pct, Nasdaq +3.0 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 5:39 GMT.

ECONOMIC DATA

* German November unemployment data due at 0855 GMT

* German November preliminary CPI due at 1300 GMT. Seen at 0.2 pct m/m, 2.4 pct y/y

* German November state CPI due from Saxony, Brandenburg, Baden-Wuerttemberg, Hesse, Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia