German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 30

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

Investor day due

CARMAKERS

The Trump administration has invited the heads of German Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler to a meeting at the White House on Tuesday to discuss trade policy, Handelsblatt reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker and British retailer Tesco are planning to build Britain’s largest vehicle-charging network spanning 2,500 bays across 600 stores over the next three years, Bloomberg reported.

ROCKET INTERNET

Q3 results due

Encavis

Q3 results due

DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG

The insurer announced the successful completion of its capital increase and listing in Frankfurt’s prime standard sector, saying that gross proceeds amounted to 52 mln euros. Shares are expected to start trading on Dec. 4.

