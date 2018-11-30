German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 30

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Investor day due
The Trump administration has invited the heads of German Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler to a meeting at the White House on Tuesday to discuss trade policy, Handelsblatt reported.
The carmaker and British retailer Tesco are planning to build Britain’s largest vehicle-charging network spanning 2,500 bays across 600 stores over the next three years, Bloomberg reported.
Q3 results due
Encavis
Q3 results due
The insurer announced the successful completion of its capital increase and listing in Frankfurt’s prime standard sector, saying that gross proceeds amounted to 52 mln euros. Shares are expected to start trading on Dec. 4.
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
* German October import prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.5 pct m/m, +4.2 pct y/y.
* German October retail sales due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.3 pct m/m, +2.7 pct y/y.
