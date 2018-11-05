German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

BANKS

The European Banking Authority on Friday released the results of this year’s EU-wide stress test. No banks failed the adverse scenario, but Deutsche Bank was among the laggards.

Deutsche Bank plans to launch a new digital offering aimed at younger people, Frank Strauss, the management board member responsible for private and corporate clients, told Handelsblatt in an interview.

TELECOMS

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to hold a telecoms ‘summit’ on Monday in Berlin to address differences in her government concerning the proposed terms for the auction of 5G telecoms licences, Bild am Sonntag reported.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess will outline a 10-year plan on Nov. 16 to slash research costs by working with rivals, a step which would sideline Audi as the group’s leading development centre.

ENGINEERING

German industry association VDMA’s monthly engineering orders due at 0900 GMT.

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

Q4 results due. Adj. net profit seen down 16 percent.

HYPOPORT

Q3 results due.

DWS GROUP

DWS Group, Deutsche Bank’s asset manager, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire an equity stake of 15 percent in Dubai-based Neo Technologies, the companies said on Sunday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

