German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE POST

Q3 results due. EBIT seen down 59 pct.

THYSSENKRUPP

Thyssenkrupp is planning to replace the head of its elevators division, Andreas Schierenbeck, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, as part of a far-reaching restructuring drive at the German conglomerate.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen will consider plans to convert its factories in Emden, and Hannover, Germany to build electric cars during a strategy review on November 16, German daily Handelsblatt said.

SIEMENS GAMESA

Results for full fiscal year 2018 due.

EVONIK

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen at 691 million euros, up 8.14 pct y/y.

HUGO BOSS

Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 72.4 million euros.

ZALANDO

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT loss seen at 43.4 million euros.

MORPHOSYS

The biotechnology company late on Monday announced a quarterly EBIT profit of 30.1 million euros mainly due to an upfront licensing payment by Novartis. Conference call due at 1300 GMT.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Q3 results due. Operating profit seen at 21.5 million euros, down 14 percent y/y.

ELRINGKLINGER

Q3 results due.

GRENKE

The leasing company said growth potential for new business in leasing remains unchanged, reiterating that it sees double-digit growth in future.

JUNGHEINRICH

Q3 results due. EBIT seen at 66 million euros.

SGL CARBON

Q3 results due

VTG

A review concluded that the rail logistics company has not violated U.S. sanctions in Russia, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partner said on Monday, paving the way to a takeover.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

Time: 5:36 GMT.

ECONOMIC DATA

German September industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.6 pct m/m.

German October final Markit services PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 53.6.

German October final Markit composite PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 52.7.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)