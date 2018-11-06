German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
Q3 results due. EBIT seen down 59 pct.
Thyssenkrupp is planning to replace the head of its elevators division, Andreas Schierenbeck, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, as part of a far-reaching restructuring drive at the German conglomerate.
Volkswagen will consider plans to convert its factories in Emden, and Hannover, Germany to build electric cars during a strategy review on November 16, German daily Handelsblatt said.
Results for full fiscal year 2018 due.
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen at 691 million euros, up 8.14 pct y/y.
Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 72.4 million euros.
Q3 results due. Adjusted EBIT loss seen at 43.4 million euros.
The biotechnology company late on Monday announced a quarterly EBIT profit of 30.1 million euros mainly due to an upfront licensing payment by Novartis. Conference call due at 1300 GMT.
Q3 results due. Operating profit seen at 21.5 million euros, down 14 percent y/y.
Q3 results due.
The leasing company said growth potential for new business in leasing remains unchanged, reiterating that it sees double-digit growth in future.
Q3 results due. EBIT seen at 66 million euros.
Q3 results due
A review concluded that the rail logistics company has not violated U.S. sanctions in Russia, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partner said on Monday, paving the way to a takeover.
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.
Time: 5:36 GMT.
German September industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen -0.6 pct m/m.
German October final Markit services PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 53.6.
German October final Markit composite PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen at 52.7.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)