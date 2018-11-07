German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 7(Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

CHEMICALS

Germany’s VCI association of chemical companies due to release its Q3 report on the industry.

ADIDAS

Q3 results due. Operating profit seen up 10 percent at 871 million euros ($993.81 million). Poll:

BMW

Q3 results due. EBIT seen down 22 percent, down 33 percent in the automobiles sector. Poll:

MUNICH RE

Q3 results due. Seen posting net profit of 456 million euros versus a year-earlier loss of 1.44 billion. Poll:

THYSSENKRUPP

Cevian aims to name former Bosch manager Martina Merz to fill one of two vacant supervisory board posts at Thyssenkrupp, Boersen-Zeitung reported, adding that a new external chairman was to be announced on Nov. 20.

AXEL SPRINGER

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 14 percent at 178 million euros. Poll:

BRENNTAG

Brenntag Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 11 percent, at 191 million euros. Poll:

DELIVERY HERO

Q3 results due.

FRAPORT

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen up 7 percent, at 415 million euros. Poll:

FREENET

Q3 results due.

HOCHTIEF

Q3 results due.

NORMA GROUP

Q3 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen stable at 42.8 million euros. Poll:

OSRAM LICHT

The German lighting group said late on Tuesday that it will extend its share buyback programme by up to 400 million euros ($457 million) and keep its dividend stable, despite a 2018 earnings plunge.

SCHAEFFLER

Full Q3 results due. The company said on Oct. 30 that Q3 EBIT was 376 million euros, down from 416 millions a year earlier, and cut its guidance, blaming increasing market volatility.

SCOUT 24

Q3 results due.

SYMRISE

Q3 results due. EBIT seen up 1 percent, sales seen up 4.8 percent. Poll:

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

Full Q3 results due. The company published preliminary figures on Oct. 30 and slightly raised its guidance.

XING

Q3 results due.

KOENIG & BAUER

Q3 results due.

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker will stop building Passat branded cars at its Emden, Germany, plant by 2022, daily Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

The company said on Tuesday it had appointed Goldman Sachs as preferred broker in its share buyback programme.

CONSUS REAL ESTATE AG

Consus Real Estate AG said on Wednesday it was buying 93.4 percent of SSN Group AG in a deal valuing the real estate developer at 1.1 billion euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5:52 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.1 pct m/m.

($1 = 0.8764 euros)