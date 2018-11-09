German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 9

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ SE

Q3 results due. Net profit seen up 20 percent.

BASF UNIPER WINTERSHALL

The United States could still impose sanctions related to the building of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said.

DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed and settled charges against a former managing director for Deutsche Bank for fraudulently mismarking swap valuations to conceal significant trading losses, the CFTC said.

Separately, the CFTC ordered Commerzbank to pay a $12 million civil penalty to settle charges that it failed to supervise its swap dealing activities.

LUFTHANSA

Monthly traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

RWE INNOGY

British energy supplier SSE Plc said it was in talks with Innogy about potential changes to terms for the tie-up of its retail unit with Innogy’s Npower, after Britain’s regulator proposed a price cap on default energy bills.

THYSSENKRUPP

Provisions for an ongoing cartel probe and quality problems at its automotive business will eat into its full-year net profit, pushing it down more than 60 percent from the previous year, the company said late on Thursday.

VOLKSWAGEN

The company intends to sell electric cars for less than 20,000 euros ($22,836) and protect German jobs by converting three factories to make Tesla rivals, a source familiar with the plans said.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

The bank further raised its 2018 guidance on pre-tax profit.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Q3 results due. Core profit seen up 6.5 percent.

S&T

Q3 results due.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG

Q3 results due.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Q3 results due.

DFV DEUTSCHE FAMILIENVERSICHERUNG

IPO issue period ends. The price range was set at 17-23 euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

PROSIEBENSAT 1: BARCLAYS cuts to “equal weight” from “overweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.

Time: 5:51 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)