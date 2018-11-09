German stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 9

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Q3 results due. Net profit seen up 20 percent.
The United States could still impose sanctions related to the building of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed and settled charges against a former managing director for Deutsche Bank for fraudulently mismarking swap valuations to conceal significant trading losses, the CFTC said.
Separately, the CFTC ordered Commerzbank to pay a $12 million civil penalty to settle charges that it failed to supervise its swap dealing activities.
Monthly traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
British energy supplier SSE Plc said it was in talks with Innogy about potential changes to terms for the tie-up of its retail unit with Innogy’s Npower, after Britain’s regulator proposed a price cap on default energy bills.
Provisions for an ongoing cartel probe and quality problems at its automotive business will eat into its full-year net profit, pushing it down more than 60 percent from the previous year, the company said late on Thursday.
The company intends to sell electric cars for less than 20,000 euros ($22,836) and protect German jobs by converting three factories to make Tesla rivals, a source familiar with the plans said.
The bank further raised its 2018 guidance on pre-tax profit.
Q3 results due. Core profit seen up 6.5 percent.
Q3 results due.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM AG
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
IPO issue period ends. The price range was set at 17-23 euros.
PROSIEBENSAT 1: BARCLAYS cuts to “equal weight” from “overweight”
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.9 pct.
Time: 5:51 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
