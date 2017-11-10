German stocks - Factors to watch on November 10

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

ALLIANZ

Following a spate of natural catastrophes the insurer posted a 17 percent decrease in Q3 net income to 1.6 bln euros, in line with analyst expectations, and announced a new 2 billion euro share buyback program.

AUTOS

A U.S. Senate tax reform proposal unveiled on Thursday does not eliminate a $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit as Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have proposed.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

ProSiebenSat.1’s supervisory board has begun looking for a successor for Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling to turn around the German broadcaster, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

FRAPORT

Monthly traffic figures due at 0600 GMT.

HUGO BOSS

Hugo Boss will give up its sponsorship of Formula 1 racing and instead back Formula E, Chief Executive Mark Langer told Focus magazine.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Q3 results due. FFO seen up 5 percent at 76.5 million euros. Poll:

STROEER

Q3 results due.

BECHTLE

Q3 results due. Pretax profit seen up 12 percent at 40.6 million euros. Poll:

FREENET

The telecoms provider said Q3 sales rose 1.5 pct and the group result by 170 pct due to Sunrise deal.

JENOPTIK

Q3 results due.

S&T

Q3 results due.

CEWE

Q3 results due.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Q3 results due.

ENBW

Nine-month results due.

TLG Immobilien

The property company placed 7.4 million new shares at 19.70 euros apiece in a capital increase, raising 146 million euros. It said it would use the money to fund further acquisitions.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DRILLISCH - Jefferies raises to “buy”, raises target price to 71 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 5.51 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8598 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)