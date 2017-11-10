German stocks - Factors to watch on November 10

FRANKFURT, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
Following a spate of natural catastrophes the insurer posted a 17 percent decrease in Q3 net income to 1.6 bln euros, in line with analyst expectations, and announced a new 2 billion euro share buyback program.
A U.S. Senate tax reform proposal unveiled on Thursday does not eliminate a $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit as Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have proposed.
ProSiebenSat.1’s supervisory board has begun looking for a successor for Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling to turn around the German broadcaster, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.
Monthly traffic figures due at 0600 GMT.
Hugo Boss will give up its sponsorship of Formula 1 racing and instead back Formula E, Chief Executive Mark Langer told Focus magazine.
Q3 results due. FFO seen up 5 percent at 76.5 million euros. Poll:
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due. Pretax profit seen up 12 percent at 40.6 million euros. Poll:
The telecoms provider said Q3 sales rose 1.5 pct and the group result by 170 pct due to Sunrise deal.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Q3 results due.
Nine-month results due.
TLG Immobilien
The property company placed 7.4 million new shares at 19.70 euros apiece in a capital increase, raising 146 million euros. It said it would use the money to fund further acquisitions.
DRILLISCH - Jefferies raises to “buy”, raises target price to 71 euros
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
