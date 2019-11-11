German stocks - Factors to watch on November 11

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Arkansas has decided to back the U.S Justice Department’s decision to approve a merger of Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile US and Sprint.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Detailed Q3 results due. The lender last week reported a quarterly pretax profit of 70 million euros and raised its full-year guidance.

AVIATION

TUI will keep faith with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft - if they are approved as safe, its chief executive told the Fiancial Times.

TALANX

Q3 results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.3%, Nasdaq +0.5% at close.

Nikkei -0.2%, Shanghai stocks -1.3%.

Time: 5:19 GMT

ECONOMY

* German October wholesale prices data due at 0700 GMT

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)