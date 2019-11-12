German stocks - Factors to watch on November 12

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Regulators are concerned that Michael Ilgner, hired by the bank from the German Sport Aid Foundation as head of human resources with a view to giving him an executive board seat, does not have the necessary experience, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

Separately, U.S. investor Cerberus, a major shareholder in Deutsche Bank has lost faith in lender’s chairman Paul Achleitner and is pushing for him to be replaced, the Financial Times reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

CARMAKERS

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week he is delaying a decision on whether to slap tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union, likely for another six months, EU officials said.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

The chip developer on Monday updated its long-term financial targets; increasing underlying gross and operating margins.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa and flight attendants’ union UFO are expected to announce on Nov. 12 whether they have reached an agreement.

DEUTSCHE BAHN

Germany’s Federal Audit Office criticised planned government support for the railway operator, warning against wasting money and calling for the parliament to exercise more control over the spendings, daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

CONTINENTAL AG

9M results due

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post DHL reported an almost tripling of third-quarter operating profit on Tuesday as it benefited from increases in German postage and parcel prices and its freight division kept growing even as global trade slows.

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES

German chipmaker Infineon Technologies on Tuesday forecast slower growth in the year ahead, seeing no improvement in the all-important car market and describing the economic environment as “fraught with uncertainty”.

LINDE

Q3 results due

SAP

The software company holds a capital markets day to update investors and analysts on the implementation of an optimisation scheme aimed at making operations smoother and further boosting profit margins. Webcast: broadcast.co.sap.com/go/cmd

UNIPER

The utility late on Monday lifted its full-year earnings outlook, seeing itself a beneficiary of the revival of the British power capacity market programme.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Mediaset said its Spanish unit bought a further 5.5% stake in Prosiebensat.1, bringing the total holding to 15.1%.

1&1 DRILLISCH

The company said EBITDA was down 3.1% in the first nine months of the year to 508.7 million euros.

AAREAL BANK

The lender said it saw 2019 consolidated operating profit at the lower end of 240-280 million euros range.

EVOTEC

The company raised its 2019 guidance for EBITDA after reporting a 36% increase in adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of the year.

OSRAM

Osram urged shareholders to back a $5 billion takeover bid from Austria’s AMS and said it would cut costs and not pay a dividend as it posted a loss for the fiscal year ending in September, hit by a downturn in the auto industry.

German utility Uniper on Tuesday said it expects a strong end to the financial year, mainly thanks to capacity payments in Britain that were recently reinstated and led the group to raise its outlook.

UNITED INTERNET

The company posted a 7.9% increase in EBITDA in the first nine months of 2019.

JENOPTIK

The company confirmed its 2019 revenue guidance after posting a 14.2% jump in third-quarter EBITDA.

CORESTATE CAPITAL

The real estate property firm said nine-months’ adjusted net profit of was down to 67.6 million euros from 103.6 million euros last year.

ECKERT & ZIEGLER

Q3 results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.1% at close.

Nikkei +0.8%, Shanghai stocks +0.1%.

Time: 7:04 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMY

* ZEW November investor sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at -13.0, current conditions seen at -22.0

DIARIES

