German stocks - Factors to watch on November 13

Major automakers think U.S. President Donald Trump will again this week push back a self-imposed deadline on whether to put up to 25% tariffs on national security grounds on imported cars and parts from the EU and Japan amid a trade war with China, five auto officials told Reuters.
Separately, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric-car maker will build its first European factory as well as an engineering and design centre in Berlin.
The lender’s DWS asset management subsidiary is doing away with most titles as of next year, according to an internal memo.
German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s proposal last week for a bank deposit protection scheme covering the entire EU is not the joint position of the government, the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives said.
Lufthansa has agreed with its cabin crew labour union to enter arbitration over a wage dispute, the airline and the union said, averting further strikes. Additionally, October traffic figures due.
The business software group plans to streamline its hardware infrastructure while holding research development costs steady, an executive said.
The company has received bids from at least three major bidding groups for a majority stake in its elevator business, four people familiar with the matter said.
The company announced a 750-million-euro share buyback programme. Additionally, Q3 results due.
October traffic figures due
Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 97 million euros. Poll:
Mediaset’s finance chief said that the company does not plan to take over ProSiebenSat.1.
Airbus’ Canadian-designed A220 narrowbody jet has the potential to be stretched to carry more passengers but the company has no current plans to do so, a top executive said.
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
The shopping mall investment company adjusted its 2020 guidance and is now forecasting earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between 191 million and 195 million euros (previously 194-198 million euros). Additionally, Q3 results due.
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
9M results due
Q3 results due
9M results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
Q3 results due
SARTORIUS - JP Morgan initiates with “overweight” rating
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.3% at close.
Nikkei -0.9%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.
