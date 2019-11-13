German stocks - Factors to watch on November 13

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

AUTOS

Major automakers think U.S. President Donald Trump will again this week push back a self-imposed deadline on whether to put up to 25% tariffs on national security grounds on imported cars and parts from the EU and Japan amid a trade war with China, five auto officials told Reuters.

Separately, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the electric-car maker will build its first European factory as well as an engineering and design centre in Berlin.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender’s DWS asset management subsidiary is doing away with most titles as of next year, according to an internal memo.

BANKING

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz’s proposal last week for a bank deposit protection scheme covering the entire EU is not the joint position of the government, the leader of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives said.

LUFTHANSA

Lufthansa has agreed with its cabin crew labour union to enter arbitration over a wage dispute, the airline and the union said, averting further strikes. Additionally, October traffic figures due.

SAP

The business software group plans to streamline its hardware infrastructure while holding research development costs steady, an executive said.

THYSSENKRUPP

The company has received bids from at least three major bidding groups for a majority stake in its elevator business, four people familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

The company announced a 750-million-euro share buyback programme. Additionally, Q3 results due.

FRAPORT

October traffic figures due

LANXESS

Q3 results due. Net profit seen at 97 million euros. Poll:

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Mediaset’s finance chief said that the company does not plan to take over ProSiebenSat.1.

AIRBUS

Airbus’ Canadian-designed A220 narrowbody jet has the potential to be stretched to carry more passengers but the company has no current plans to do so, a top executive said.

BECHTLE

Q3 results due

NORDEX

Q3 results due

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

The shopping mall investment company adjusted its 2020 guidance and is now forecasting earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of between 191 million and 195 million euros (previously 194-198 million euros). Additionally, Q3 results due.

ADO PROPERTIES

Q3 results due

BILFINGER

Q3 results due

CEWE STIFTUNG

Q3 results due

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK (HHLA)

9M results due

LEONI

Q3 results due

PATRIZIA

9M results due

SALZGITTER

Q3 results due

SIXT

Q3 results due

STROEER

Q3 results due

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

SARTORIUS - JP Morgan initiates with “overweight” rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.3% at close.

Nikkei -0.9%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.

Time: 5:16 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMY

* Final October inflation data due at 0700 GMT

