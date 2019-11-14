German stocks - Factors to watch on November 14

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DAIMLER

The German luxury carmaker holds its capital markets day to provide analysts and investors with an overview of the latest business developments and an insight into the company’s strategy.

U.S. President Trump on said he would make a decision soon on whether to impose tariffs on cars and auto parts imported into the United States but gave no other details.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Deutsche Telekom is keen to float or find a partner for its mobile towers assets, CEO Tim Hoettges said on Wednesday, lavishing praise on Spain’s Cellnex for its role in developing the telecoms infrastructure business.

Telekom slipped out of its comfort zone on leverage in the third quarter due to paper losses on hedges taken out to pay for U.S. unit T-Mobile’s acquisition of Sprint, Hoettges said on Wednesday.

SCOUT24

The German classifieds group is pushing towards the conclusion of a sale process for cars division AutoScout24, CEO Tobias Hartmann said on Wednesday, ahead of an update to investors at a capital markets day on Nov. 26.

FRESENIUS

Fresenius Kabi announced the immediate availability in the United States of Fosaprepitant for injection 150 mg per vial.

QIAGEN

Instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has approached genetic testing specialist Qiagen NV about a potential deal, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

PATRIZIA

The real estate company said nine-month operating income hit 97.7 million euros.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

The company said its nine-month result was on schedule and slightly adjusted its forecast for 2020.

MERCK KGAA

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen at 1.06 billion euros. Poll:

K&S

Q3 results due. EBITDA seen at 91.3 million euros. Poll:

RWE

Q3 results due.

HENKEL

Q3 results due. EBIT seen at 851.94 million euros. Poll:

CANCOM

Interim results due.

AUMANN

Q3 results due.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Q3 results due.

CTS EVENTIM

The KPS foundation intends to sell shares equivalent to 8.2% of the voting rights.

ZOOPLUS

9M results due.

HAPAG LLYOD

9M results due.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND BVB

Q1 final results due.

INDUS HOLDING

Q3 results due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* DEUTSCHE WOHNEN:JP Morgan raises target price to 39 euros from 38 euros

* FRAPORT: Exane BNP Paribas cuts to underperform from neutral

* LANXESS AG: Credit Suisse raises target price to 57 euros from 54 euros

* QIAGEN NV: JP Morgan raises to overweight from underweight, raises Dec 2020 price target to $40 from $25

* SALZGITTER AG : Jefferies raises price target to 13.50 euros from 13 euros; rating underperform

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3%, S&P 500 +0.1%, Nasdaq -0.1% at close.

Nikkei -0.6%, Shanghai stocks +0.3%.

Time: 5:58 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q3 flash GDP due at 0700 GMT. Adjusted seen -0.1% q/q, +0.5% y/y. Non-adjusted seen +0.9% y/y.

DIARIES

