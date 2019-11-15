German stocks - Factors to watch on November 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

VOLKSWAGEN

Senior company officials including Chairman Hans Dieter Poetsch and CEO Herbert Diess hold a news conference at the automaker’s headquarters to give an update on VW’s investment plans and their impact on plants.

DEUTSCHE BANK

A former head of subprime trading at Deutsche Bank will pay a $500,000 civil fine to resolve charges he misled investors about the quality of loans backing $1.42 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued before the 2008 financial crisis.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

The company is more interested in collaborating in digital growth areas than in a full-blown merger, Chief Executive Max Conze said after Italy’s Mediaset raised its shareholding.

DELIVERY HERO

The food delivery company said it expects to grow its adjusted core earnings in the Middle East and North Africa while still investing in the region in 2020, and that Europe would break even for the full year.

UNIPER

Russia approved Finnish utility Fortum’s plan to increase its stake in Uniper, the head of Russia’s anti-monopoly service and the company both said.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

Q3 results due

STABILUS

Fiscal 2019 results due

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1%, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.7%, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

GERMAN ECONOMY

* No major German economic data scheduled

* Easy money from the European Central Bank will not revive the euro zone’s frail economy, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who said the ECB’s new president, Christine Lagarde, would follow policies similar to her predecessor’s.

* Germany’s finance ministry denied a report in business daily Handelsblatt which said it was preparing a reform of corporation tax which could include a reduction in the rate to 12.5% from 15%.

