German stocks - Factors to watch on November 18

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

T-Mobile’s shares gained on Friday after CNBC reported that CEO John Legere is not planning to take the top job at WeWork.

AIRBUS

Airbus and Boeing fought to save billions of dollars of jet deals as host airline Emirates kept the Dubai Airshow in suspense over dozens of tentative orders designed to fine-tune the world’s largest international airline network.

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES

Q3 results due

QIAGEN

Qiagen said it has started reviewing options, including a sale, after the genetic testing company received several indications of interest for acquisition, sending its U.S.-listed shares up 8.8%.

IPO

Springer Nature, the academic publisher owned by BC Partners and Holtzbrinck Publishing, is reviving plans for an initial public offering, Bloomberg reported.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8%, S&P 500 +0.8%, Nasdaq +0.7% at close.

Nikkei +0.3%, Shanghai stocks +0.5%.

GERMAN ECONOMY

* No major German economic data scheduled

