German stocks - Factors to watch on November 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
DHL Express due to present new strategy
CEO Carsten Spohr due to speak at IATA conference in Berlin
Volkswagen parts supplier Prevent filed a lawsuit alleging the automaker used anticompetitive tactics to stop larger suppliers like Prevent from acquiring smaller rivals in the United States.
Additionally, Volkswagen group sales due
TLG Immobilien said it will merge with Aroundtown in an all-share transaction, adding that TLG shareholders will receive 3.6 Aroundtown shares for each TLG share.
Capital markets day due
Tata Steel is planning to scrap around 3,000 jobs in Europe, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
1&1 DRILLISCH - Citigroup raises to “buy” from “sell”
Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 +0.1%, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.
Nikkei -0.4%, Shanghai stocks +0.5%.
Time: 5:20 GMT
* No major German economic data scheduled
