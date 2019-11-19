German stocks - Factors to watch on November 19

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

DEUTSCHE POST

DHL Express due to present new strategy

LUFTHANSA

CEO Carsten Spohr due to speak at IATA conference in Berlin

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen parts supplier Prevent filed a lawsuit alleging the automaker used anticompetitive tactics to stop larger suppliers like Prevent from acquiring smaller rivals in the United States.

Additionally, Volkswagen group sales due

AROUNDTOWN TLG

TLG Immobilien said it will merge with Aroundtown in an all-share transaction, adding that TLG shareholders will receive 3.6 Aroundtown shares for each TLG share.

RHEINMETALL

Capital markets day due

STEEL

Tata Steel is planning to scrap around 3,000 jobs in Europe, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

1&1 DRILLISCH - Citigroup raises to “buy” from “sell”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1%, S&P 500 +0.1%, Nasdaq +0.1% at close.

Nikkei -0.4%, Shanghai stocks +0.5%.

Time: 5:20 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMY

* No major German economic data scheduled

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)