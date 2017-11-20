German stocks - Factors to watch on November 20

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

GERMAN GOVERNMENT

Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday her efforts to form a three-way coalition government had failed, thrusting Germany into a political crisis and pushing Europe’s largest economy closer to a possible new election.

ADIDAS

Adidas, a long-standing sponsor of FIFA, “would have a problem” with the global soccer body if it was found to have broken the law by a U.S. investigation into bribery, the company’s chief executive told a German paper.

ALLIANZ

The world’s fourth-largest insurer by market value is well-protected against potential takeover attempts, its chief financial officer told a German paper.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Germany’s financial watchdog will take no action after ending an investigation into whether China’s HNA and Qatar’s royal family were working together on their investments in Deutsche Bank, a person familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE POST

Deutsche Post could face losses of up to 100 million euros from paying service companies for the collection of letters that did not exist, a German paper reported.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

ProSiebenSat.1 Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling will leave the German broadcaster next February, the group said on Sunday days after a profit warning and after Ebeling apologised for disparaging comments about the network’s viewers.

RWE, INNOGY

The German utility is looking at ways to cut its 16.8-billion euro stake in retail business Innogy, several banking sources told Reuters, adding this could involve a deal with Italy’s Enel.

SIEMENS

Siemens workers might go on strike over thousands of job cuts the engineering conglomerate plans mostly in its gas turbine division, a leading labour representative told a German newspaper.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen will invest 22.8 billion euros in its main car brand over the next five years, it said on Saturday, a day after it announced a spending programme aimed at bolstering its position as a maker of electric cars.

