German stocks - Factors to watch on November 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

RHEINMETALL

Capital markets day

TALANX

Capital markets day

MERCK

Science and technology company Merck KGaA is exploring the sale of a pigments business that could be worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.66 billion), Bloomberg cited people with knowledge of the situation as saying.

WIRECARD

Business daily Handelsblatt reported that EY auditors have refused to certify that the 2017 annual balance sheet of Wirecard’s Singapore subsidiary is correct, citing documents in the register of the Singapore supervisory authority Acra.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

* DEUTSCHE WOHNEN: Credit Suisse raises target price to 37.20 euros from 34.80 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4%, S&P 500 -0.1%, Nasdaq +0.2% at close.

Nikkei -0.8%, Shanghai stocks -0.6%.

Time: 5:51 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October producer prices due at 0700 GMT. Seen unchanged m/m, -0.4% y/y.