German stocks - Factors to watch on November 21
November 21, 2017 / 6:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German stocks - Factors to watch on November 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

BANKS

The European Union has picked Paris as the new host for its London-based banking authority after Britain leaves the bloc, in a second drawing of lots in just one evening, following three rounds of voting that failed to produce a winner.

DEUTSCHE POST

The logistics group backs a possible easing of mail delivery rules in Germany, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing executive Juergen Gerdes.

MUNICH RE

Investor day due.

HOCHTIEF

The group said it closed syndication of a 15 billion euro bank facility for its proposed acquisition of Abertis.

RHEINMETALL

Capital Markets Day due.

UNIPER

The company’s management will publish results of a review of Finnish rival Fortum’s takeover bid at 0830 GMT.

ROCKET INTERNET, HELLOFRESH

HelloFresh, part-owned by Rocket Internet, reported its third-quarter revenues rose 53 percent at constant currencies.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

The real estate gropu successfully placed a corporate bond with a nominal value of 400 million euros.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HENKEL - Liberum raises to “hold” from “sell”, cuts target price to 118 euros from 122 euros

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.

Time: 6.11 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
