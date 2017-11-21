German stocks - Factors to watch on November 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
The European Union has picked Paris as the new host for its London-based banking authority after Britain leaves the bloc, in a second drawing of lots in just one evening, following three rounds of voting that failed to produce a winner.
The logistics group backs a possible easing of mail delivery rules in Germany, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing executive Juergen Gerdes.
Investor day due.
The group said it closed syndication of a 15 billion euro bank facility for its proposed acquisition of Abertis.
Capital Markets Day due.
The company’s management will publish results of a review of Finnish rival Fortum’s takeover bid at 0830 GMT.
HelloFresh, part-owned by Rocket Internet, reported its third-quarter revenues rose 53 percent at constant currencies.
The real estate gropu successfully placed a corporate bond with a nominal value of 400 million euros.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
HENKEL - Liberum raises to “hold” from “sell”, cuts target price to 118 euros from 122 euros
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES - Jefferies cuts to “hold” from “buy”
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)