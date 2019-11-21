German stocks - Factors to watch on November 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DAIMLER

A judge in the southern city of Stuttgart is planning to seek a preliminary decision from the European Court of Justice related to the diesel emissions scandal, which could have wide-ranging consequences for numerous similar cases across Germany, daily Handelsblatt reported. The paper cited an internal document in which the Stuttgart judge shows he is favour of a ruling against the carmaker, which faces compensation claims.

THYSSENKRUPP

Fiscal 2019 results due.

CTS EVENTIM

Third-quarter results due.

MORPHOSYS

The biotech firm said its chief scientific officer has decided to step down.

JENOPTIK

Capital markets day

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

The company said on Thursday it sold its Hi-Tech Coatings division to the U.S.-based packaging and labelling group ISG. The transaction value was 38.5 million euros ($42.64 million).

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BMW - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”

HELLA - Goldman Sachs raises to “buy” from “neutral”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4%, S&P 500 -0.4%, Nasdaq -0.5% at close.

Nikkei -0.6%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.

Time: 5:58 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

DIARIES

