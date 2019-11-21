German stocks - Factors to watch on November 21

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
A judge in the southern city of Stuttgart is planning to seek a preliminary decision from the European Court of Justice related to the diesel emissions scandal, which could have wide-ranging consequences for numerous similar cases across Germany, daily Handelsblatt reported. The paper cited an internal document in which the Stuttgart judge shows he is favour of a ruling against the carmaker, which faces compensation claims.
Fiscal 2019 results due.
Third-quarter results due.
The biotech firm said its chief scientific officer has decided to step down.
Capital markets day
The company said on Thursday it sold its Hi-Tech Coatings division to the U.S.-based packaging and labelling group ISG. The transaction value was 38.5 million euros ($42.64 million).
BMW - JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight”
HELLA - Goldman Sachs raises to “buy” from “neutral”
Dow Jones -0.4%, S&P 500 -0.4%, Nasdaq -0.5% at close.
Nikkei -0.6%, Shanghai stocks -0.2%.
