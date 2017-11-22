German stocks - Factors to watch on November 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

ECB

The man in charge of the European Central Bank’s money-printing programme expects the ECB to drop by next September its pledge to continue buying bonds until inflation heads towards its target, he told a German newspaper.

GERMAN POLITICS

Half of Germans are in favour of calling a new election after Chancellor Angela Merkel failed to reach a deal to form a new coalition with two other parties, while a fifth back forming a minority government, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday.

GERMAN BANKS

Seventy-seven German banks have set aside a total of 535 million euros ($628.20 million) to settle possible fines or back taxes over tax-avoidance scheme dubbed ‘dividend stripping’ or ‘cum cum’ trades, according to an answer from the Finance Ministry and regulator BaFin.

MUNICH RE

Munich Re’s primary insurer Ergo and IBM are in talks to set up a joint venture that could manage run-off life insurance portfolios for rivals, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday, citing no sources.

CTS EVENTIM

Q3 results due.

UNIPER

The group will cut around 2,000 of its 14,700 jobs by the end of 2018, its finance chief Christopher Delbrueck told daily Rheinische Post in an interview.

TELE COLUMBUS

Q3 results due.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

EGM due to vote on domination agreement with WCM.

ROBERT BOSCH

China’s Weichai Power announced it had agreed to cooperate with Bosch on the development of fuel cell technology and digital manufacturing.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

AXEL SPRINGER - Barclays cuts to “equal weight” from “overweight”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 6.12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

