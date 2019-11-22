German stocks - Factors to watch on November 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

POLITICS

Senior members of Germany’s ruling party are rallying around their leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, before a weekend congress at which she hopes to show she is the right person to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

HENKEL

Henkel and British-Dutch peer Unilever are talking to U.S. cosmetics maker Coty to submit bids for some of its most popular beauty brands, three sources told Reuters.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen has told a sports arena in western Germany to cover up the carmaker’s name when the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party holds an event there.

VONOVIA

An independent bid committee recommended that Hembla shareholders not accept Vonovia’s cash offer. Vonovia said its offer price was “full and final”.

WIRECARD

Uber denied a German magazine report on Thursday that it was considering hiring Wirecard as its main payments partner to replace Dutch platform Adyen.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ZOOPLUS - Baader Helvea cuts to “hold” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2%, S&P 500 -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.2% at close.

Nikkei +0.5%, Shanghai stocks -0.4%.

Time: 5:53 GMT

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

A detailed breakdown of data is expected to confirm that the economy expanded by 0.1% in the third quarter.

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk and Frankfurt Newsroom)